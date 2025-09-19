iPhone 18: 10 big upgrades that could reshape the iPhone in 2026

iPhone 17 . | Image credit – Apple







From major design tweaks to whispers about Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone 18 could be shaping up to be one of the boldest updates in years. Here’s a look at what the next generation might bring, based on the early chatter.

Smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18



One of the more believable leaks says One of the more believable leaks says Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island in 2026 . A new report points to a narrower pill cutout, meaning the Island will take up less screen real estate at the top. That’s possible thanks to slimmer components inside, though some say we might not see under-display Face ID or a hidden selfie camera just yet on this version.

Still, under-display Face ID could finally happen

Hole-punch design for Pro models





A touch of transparency



Another interesting rumor is about the design. iPhone 17 Pro. Another interesting rumor is about the design. The iPhone 18 Pro models might feature a transparent section of glass on the back – a “window” that interrupts the metal frame. The idea is likely more about aesthetics than functionality, though it would expose the new vapor chamber cooling system Apple introduced with thePro.

Apple’s C2 modem in the works

Next-gen LTPO+ displays



. This technology is expected to push refresh rates even faster while managing battery life more efficiently, giving users smoother visuals without draining the phone as quickly. The Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 18 may also pack new LTPO+ displays . This technology is expected to push refresh rates even faster while managing battery life more efficiently, giving users smoother visuals without draining the phone as quickly.

The A20 chip jumps to 2nm



Behind the scenes, iPhone 17 series is built on a 3nm process, the A20 is rumored to jump to a 2nm process (N2). That could translate into about 15% more performance while using 30% less power – easily Apple’s boldest chip move yet. Behind the scenes, the biggest leap could be the A20 chip . While the A19 in theseries is built on a 3nm process, the A20 is rumored to jump to a 2nm process (N2). That could translate into about 15% more performance while using 30% less power – easily Apple’s boldest chip move yet.

Camera Control button changes

Base iPhone 18 might not launch with the rest

Apple’s first f oldable iPhone







And of course, the big one: . Some reports say it could arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro models in the fall, while others think it’ll land in spring 2027. Either way, it’s said to use a titanium hinge for durability, aim for a crease-free fold, and carry a starting price near $2,000. And of course, the big one: the foldable iPhone . Some reports say it could arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro models in the fall, while others think it’ll land in spring 2027. Either way, it’s said to use a titanium hinge for durability, aim for a crease-free fold, and carry a starting price near $2,000.





Specs might include 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of base storage, dual 48 MP rear cameras, and an under-display selfie snapper.



