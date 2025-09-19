iPhone 18: 10 big upgrades that could reshape the iPhone in 2026
Smaller Dynamic Island, under-display Face ID, and maybe even Apple’s first foldable.
iPhone 17. | Image credit – Apple
Apple may have just launched the iPhone 17, but the spotlight is already shifting. The iPhone 18 is still a year away, yet the rumor mill is heating up fast – and the early whispers hint at some big surprises in the making.
From major design tweaks to whispers about Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone 18 could be shaping up to be one of the boldest updates in years. Here’s a look at what the next generation might bring, based on the early chatter.
Smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18
One of the more believable leaks says Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island in 2026. A new report points to a narrower pill cutout, meaning the Island will take up less screen real estate at the top. That’s possible thanks to slimmer components inside, though some say we might not see under-display Face ID or a hidden selfie camera just yet on this version.
Still, under-display Face ID could finally happen
Other reports, however, claim that Face ID sensors might be going under the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro models. That would give Apple a cleaner, edge-to-edge display with only the camera to deal with on the front. Analyst Ross Young has been saying under-display Face ID is coming in 2026, and this lines up with his predictions.
Hole-punch design for Pro models
This is how the iPhone 18 Pro models might look like. | AI-generated image
If these leaks are on the money, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may ditch the notch altogether and go with a simple hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, Face ID, light, and proximity sensors would be tucked under the display. Basically, Apple could finally join the Android crowd on this one.
A touch of transparency
Another interesting rumor is about the design. The iPhone 18 Pro models might feature a transparent section of glass on the back – a “window” that interrupts the metal frame. The idea is likely more about aesthetics than functionality, though it would expose the new vapor chamber cooling system Apple introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro.
Apple’s C2 modem in the works
Apple is reportedly prepping the C2 modem, the follow-up to the C1 that showed up in the iPhone 16e. This next-gen 5G chip could debut with the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026 and aims to fully cut ties with Qualcomm. Expect better mmWave support, carrier aggregation for faster downloads, and a focus on power efficiency.
Next-gen LTPO+ displays
The Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 18 may also pack new LTPO+ displays. This technology is expected to push refresh rates even faster while managing battery life more efficiently, giving users smoother visuals without draining the phone as quickly.
The A20 chip jumps to 2nm
Behind the scenes, the biggest leap could be the A20 chip. While the A19 in the iPhone 17 series is built on a 3nm process, the A20 is rumored to jump to a 2nm process (N2). That could translate into about 15% more performance while using 30% less power – easily Apple’s boldest chip move yet.
Camera Control button changes
The new-ish Camera Control button is also said to be getting reworked. Instead of combining capacitive touch with pressure sensitivity, Apple may move to pressure-only detection. That would allow taps, presses, and swipes to be recognized without the extra capacitive layer, a setup similar to what Oppo has already tested on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.
Base iPhone 18 might not launch with the rest
This rumor is a bit wild but worth mentioning: Apple could push back the regular iPhone 18 launch to spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18e. If true, the Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2 would still drop in September 2026, but the base model would miss the usual fall window.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone
Concept image of a Foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider.
And of course, the big one: the foldable iPhone. Some reports say it could arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro models in the fall, while others think it’ll land in spring 2027. Either way, it’s said to use a titanium hinge for durability, aim for a crease-free fold, and carry a starting price near $2,000.
Specs might include 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of base storage, dual 48 MP rear cameras, and an under-display selfie snapper.
