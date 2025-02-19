Latest iPhone 17 Pro design rumor is baffling - Apple, what are you doing?!
The iPhone 16 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A new rumor indicates that the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a weaker and less premium frame material.
We've been hearing frankly strange rumors about the upcoming flagship iPhones - the iPhone 17 series. Some of them sound pretty unbelievable, but many rumors seem to agree on a surprising design twist for the Pro-branded iPhone 17 and the purported iPhone 17 Air.
Now, a new rumor is giving us some more interesting (or disappointing, depending on how you look at it) tidbits about the iPhone 17 Pro design Apple may be going for. Namely, a possible change in the material used in the frame for the Pro models.
The Pro-models have been differentiated by the 'standard' or non-Pro iPhones by fancier hardware for what seems like ages now. As for the design, there are also things to set them apart: and one is the material of the frame.
Any iPhone nowadays is basically a glass sandwich: a front and back glass panel. However, the material that unites it all (the frame) is different if you go for a regular iPhone or an iPhone Pro. Not too long ago, Apple was using aluminum on its base models' frames and stainless steel for the Pros. Then, it changed to the lighter and sturdier, also more premium, titanium frame with the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu now states that this strategy may get nuked. In fact, in an investor note with research firm GF Securities (seen by MacRumors), Pu claims that the iPhone 17, 17 Pro and Pro Max will all be equipped with aluminum frames. Strangely enough, he also claims the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air may come with a titanium frame.
The iPhone 15 Pro brought the titanium frame. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Well, if that's not bizarre! The change would eliminate the advantage of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro over older iPhone Pros of being lighter thanks to the titanium. What makes this rumor even stranger is just a couple of years ago, Apple made such a big deal with the new titanium material that it seems counterintuitive for it to ditch it so fast.
Apparently, there's a reason behind this decision, according to Pu. The analyst claims that 'environmental considerations' may cause Apple to go for aluminum frames. Those generally have a lower carbon footprint compared to titanium, and we all know how much Apple is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 (the Apple Watch, the latest Mac mini). Maybe Apple would be going for its first 'carbon-neutral' iPhones with the iPhone 17 series?
But let's not sugar-coat it. Technically, aluminum is a weaker material. Stainless steel is almost twice as strong as aluminum when it comes to 'tensile strength' (the amount of pulling and stress a material can withstand without breaking), while titanium is nearly three times stronger than aluminum. Aluminum is also prone to scratching more easily, while titanium is both scratch-resistant and even highly resistant to corrosion. And, arguably, both stainless steel and titanium look and feel better and more premium than aluminum.
Meanwhile, Pu also claims the only model with a titanium frame would be the iPhone 17 Air. The analyst doesn't give a clear reason for why, but it's not too hard to guess: the stronger material would probably be needed if the device is as thin as rumored (5.5mm only). Previously, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated the Air would use a mix of titanium and aluminum, with less titanium compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.
Nevertheless, if that rumor turns out to be true, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feel less premium. Maybe, most people won't really notice it. However, I feel like it may be noticeable, and I'm not sure how this will help the iPhone 17 Pro's case. Especially if it comes with a weird Pixel-inspired look, which doesn't necessarily scream minimalistic, sophisticated Apple.
The iPhone 17 models will face off for the title of the best phones in 2025 when they get unveiled in September. The iPhone 17 Pro will have the challenge of facing the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has kept its stronger, more premium titanium frame. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to come with an aluminum frame probably just like the Pixel 9 Pro, so there won't be much of a fight, at least when it comes to the premium-ness of the build.
And still. Apple, what are you really thinking?
