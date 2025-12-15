Samsung flagships are no longer seen as proper high-end phones: can the Galaxy S26 Ultra succeed?
A clear majority of you say Samsung's flagships are no longer a "good choice".
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An image showing how the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra compares to the S25 Ultra | Image Credit – Ice Universe
Is Samsung in trouble? The way things in the technology industry have been going lately and the soaring prices of components like RAM chips – yes, one could see how 2025 is not the very best year in recent times.
There was this PhoneArena poll and the votes are in: "Is Samsung currently not a good choice for high-end phones?"; that's the question we asked you.
The majority sentiment – almost 63%, or the clear majority – is predominantly negative. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents are not fascinated by what Samsung has to offer in terms of a maxed-out handset.
Less than a quarter of respondents – under 25% in total – disagree with the premise. They believe that Samsung is still a good choice for premium smartphones.
About 13% say that Samsung still has got the magic, but only in terms of foldable phones. Yup, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was good like that, and I'm sure it helped you vote this way.
However, why could one perceive Samsung as a poor choice for a high-end phone?
Let's take a step back to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (which is now crashing in terms of popularity).
It's now almost one year old and as good as it is, it's… not a real, substantial upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Sure, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a trick or two up its sleeve and it's a great all-rounder, but not that different from its predecessor, save for the rounder design.
Why? Well, there are persistent rumors that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will once again come with a 5,000 mAh capacity battery on board, while Chinese competitors like the OnePlus 15 come with 7,300 mAh batteries. Some phones offer even more.
Then, the 3x telephoto camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get a physically smaller sensor. I guess there'll be a ton of software optimizations, but larger sensors are better, as a rule of thumb.
Is Samsung in trouble? The way things in the technology industry have been going lately and the soaring prices of components like RAM chips – yes, one could see how 2025 is not the very best year in recent times.
I'd bet a dollar to a dime that you (or someone you love) have a Samsung product at home, even if it's not a Galaxy phone or a tablet. Samsung is among the most popular and recognizable brands in the world: but its flagship phones might soon be in trouble.
The votes are in
Image by PhoneArena
There was this PhoneArena poll and the votes are in: "Is Samsung currently not a good choice for high-end phones?"; that's the question we asked you.
The majority sentiment – almost 63%, or the clear majority – is predominantly negative. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents are not fascinated by what Samsung has to offer in terms of a maxed-out handset.
Image by PhoneArena
Less than a quarter of respondents – under 25% in total – disagree with the premise. They believe that Samsung is still a good choice for premium smartphones.
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However, why could one perceive Samsung as a poor choice for a high-end phone?
Is it because of the hardware stagnation?
Let's take a step back to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (which is now crashing in terms of popularity).
It's now almost one year old and as good as it is, it's… not a real, substantial upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Sure, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a trick or two up its sleeve and it's a great all-rounder, but not that different from its predecessor, save for the rounder design.
Now, we're weeks away from the Galaxy S26 family: but some are a bit skeptical about those.
Why? Well, there are persistent rumors that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will once again come with a 5,000 mAh capacity battery on board, while Chinese competitors like the OnePlus 15 come with 7,300 mAh batteries. Some phones offer even more.
Then, the 3x telephoto camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get a physically smaller sensor. I guess there'll be a ton of software optimizations, but larger sensors are better, as a rule of thumb.
S26 Ultra: instead of bringing along extra brightness and extra vividness, the panel would be optimized for longer battery life. That's great, but nobody actually believes a Ferrari should be easy on the fuel, right?Also, the new M14 OLED material might not be taken full advantage of on the
Even PhoneArt (a.k.a. Ice Universe), one of the best-known and reputable tipsters on anything Samsung says it directly: "My recommendation is to consider buying only the S26 Ultra. Don't waste a single penny on S26 and S26+; they are not worth it."
What's more, the vanilla Galaxy S26 might get the same camera setup as the one on the Galaxy S22 – and that's a pill a bit too large to swallow easily.
Even PhoneArt (a.k.a. Ice Universe), one of the best-known and reputable tipsters on anything Samsung says it directly: "My recommendation is to consider buying only the S26 Ultra. Don't waste a single penny on S26 and S26+; they are not worth it."
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