Apple's next iPad mini could get a much bigger performance jump than expected

iPad mini may come with the A20 Pro chip





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One possibility is that Apple did test a model with the A19 Pro chip, but changed its plans. Basically, if the iPad mini gets released in September or October 2026, it's possible that Apple may equip it with the A20 Pro.



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Would a major performance boost convince you to buy the next iPad mini? Yes, power matters most to me 24% Maybe, it depends on the price 16% Only if it also gets OLED 56% No, I prefer a larger iPad 4% I'm not into iPads at all 0% Vote 25 Votes

iPad mini doesn't always receive the latest Apple chip

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