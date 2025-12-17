Apple's next iPad mini could get a much bigger performance jump than expected
A new leak suggests Apple’s compact tablet could skip the expected chip and jump straight to something much more powerful.
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The next iPad mini has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, and the latest leak indicates it may be rocking a more powerful chip than what was rumored previously.
The information about the next-gen iPad mini comes from a MacRumors tipster. Reportedly, the tipster analyzed a macOS kernel debug kit that contained internal Apple codenames.
Obviously, it's not entirely certain that the iPad mini will come with the A20 Pro. The A20 Pro would potentially be the chip that's going to power the iPhone 18 Pro next year.
In September of 2021, the Cupertino tech giant introduced the A15 Bionic chip with the iPhone 13 lineup (the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max), while at the same time, it also launched an iPad mini with the same chip.
However, that's not always been the case. In other years, the iPad mini has not received the latest chip at the time it was updated. So, both options – the iPad mini coming with either the A19 Pro or the A20 Pro – are still in the cards.
Apart from the chip, the iPad mini is also rumored to bring an upgrade to its display. Reportedly, the next-gen compact iPad may come with an OLED display, which would be a huge upgrade and should give you deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and overall better viewing experience.
The iPad mini is also rumored to come with a redesigned speaker system with vibration technology and a water-resistance rating.
If all the leaks are accurate, we're looking at a serious upgrade this time around. The OLED display is one of the biggest and most noticeable changes that the iPad is rumored to get. And I'm a huge fan of this, as OLED displays are better across all aspects.
The more powerful chip and the OLED upgrade would make the iPad mini something I'd definitely consider.
I'm due for an upgrade on the iPad front, and I'm starting to think the iPad mini's small and compact body would be ideal for my needs. I want something portable yet powerful, with a gorgeous display and fast software. Potentially, that could be the iPad mini for me next year. We'll have to wait and see, though.
iPad mini may come with the A20 Pro chip
The information about the next-gen iPad mini comes from a MacRumors tipster. Reportedly, the tipster analyzed a macOS kernel debug kit that contained internal Apple codenames.
Reportedly, the kit was accidentally released on Apple's website earlier this year. It was quickly taken down because, obviously, leakers started discovering hidden information and showing it to the world.
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iPad mini (A17 Pro). | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Previous rumors about Apple's next iPad mini indicated that the device may be powered by the A19 Pro chip. That's the processor currently powering the iPhone 17 Pro. However, the tipster claims that the codenames in the code actually indicate that the device may come with an A20 Pro chip. The chip is yet unreleased, though.
Obviously, it's not entirely certain that the iPad mini will come with the A20 Pro. The A20 Pro would potentially be the chip that's going to power the iPhone 18 Pro next year.
One possibility is that Apple did test a model with the A19 Pro chip, but changed its plans. Basically, if the iPad mini gets released in September or October 2026, it's possible that Apple may equip it with the A20 Pro.
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Would a major performance boost convince you to buy the next iPad mini?
Yes, power matters most to me
24%
Maybe, it depends on the price
16%
Only if it also gets OLED
56%
No, I prefer a larger iPad
4%
I'm not into iPads at all
0%
iPad mini doesn't always receive the latest Apple chip
In September of 2021, the Cupertino tech giant introduced the A15 Bionic chip with the iPhone 13 lineup (the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max), while at the same time, it also launched an iPad mini with the same chip.
However, that's not always been the case. In other years, the iPad mini has not received the latest chip at the time it was updated. So, both options – the iPad mini coming with either the A19 Pro or the A20 Pro – are still in the cards.
Meanwhile, the A20 Pro chip is expected to be the processor powering the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The chip is said to be built using TSMC's advanced 2nm process. That should give improvements in performance as well as an upgraded efficiency – the chip should be more powerful but cause less overheating.
Apart from the chip, the iPad mini is also rumored to bring an upgrade to its display. Reportedly, the next-gen compact iPad may come with an OLED display, which would be a huge upgrade and should give you deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and overall better viewing experience.
The iPad mini is also rumored to come with a redesigned speaker system with vibration technology and a water-resistance rating.
For now, the iPad mini is expected next year, potentially. Its predecessor was unveiled in October 2024 and featured the A17 Pro and support for Apple Intelligence.
Apple's next compact iPad is going to be a big upgrade, if rumors are true
If all the leaks are accurate, we're looking at a serious upgrade this time around. The OLED display is one of the biggest and most noticeable changes that the iPad is rumored to get. And I'm a huge fan of this, as OLED displays are better across all aspects.
The more powerful chip and the OLED upgrade would make the iPad mini something I'd definitely consider.
I'm due for an upgrade on the iPad front, and I'm starting to think the iPad mini's small and compact body would be ideal for my needs. I want something portable yet powerful, with a gorgeous display and fast software. Potentially, that could be the iPad mini for me next year. We'll have to wait and see, though.
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