Apple finally makes the iPhone 16e official
After a long wait, Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 16e, its newest entry into the mid-range market which is replacing the SE series. Packed with notable upgrades over Apple's previous more budget SE models, it could actually hold its own against the latest iPhone 16 – well, at least when it comes to software.
In terms of design, the iPhone 16e feels much closer to the latest iPhone models than the previous budget iPhones in the SE series. Gone is the home button! And with the notch, Apple has added Face ID to the mix. Plus, it swapped the ring/silent switch for the new Action button, first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
On the back, you’ll find a single 48 MP camera, with an integrated 2x telephoto, so you can zoom in with optical quality. For selfies, the iPhone 16e features a 12 MP front camera.
The SE series, which is the new e series predecessor, has never been known for its standout camera and as a more budget-friendly choice (although we will get to the price in just a bit), its camera quality has often been a weak point. While Apple has prioritized other features again this time, the camera should still be more than sufficient if you’re not looking for the absolute best out there.
While, as usual, Apple is tight-lipped about the exact specs, we’re likely looking at a 3279 mAh battery. We’ll have to run some tests to see how it holds up in real-world use. However, Apple says the iPhone 16e boasts the longest battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours more than the iPhone 11 and a whopping 12 hours longer than any iPhone SE model.
For charging, you are looking at up to 20 W wired charging speeds with USB-C and 15 W wireless charging.
On the inside, the iPhone 16e is powered by a slightly downgraded Apple’s in-house A18 chipset, the same one that powers the base iPhone 16. It pairs with 8 GB of RAM and offers storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB – a first for the SE series and a pretty solid upgrade even over the 6 GB found in the base iPhone 15 models. And what does this mean?
Sure, it brings a lot of improvements over the previous model, but the AI support is what really makes it stand out from older flagship iPhones, like the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, which could otherwise be tempting options for those on a tighter budget.
Running on iOS 18, the iPhone 16e takes full advantage of its storage, RAM upgrades, and the A18 chipset to deliver a host of AI-powered features, including:
And if that wasn’t enough, the iPhone 16e is also the first to feature Apple’s own 5G modem chip, marking a big step toward the company’s goal of greater technological independence.
Now, let’s get to what you’ve probably been waiting for (we saved the best for last, right?). The price of the iPhone 16e is:
Now, let’s see what Apple has been cooking up for the past three years – because the last iPhone SE, which this one is basically replacing, dropped all the way back in 2022.
Larger OLED display and fresh design make iPhone 16e more iPhone-like
The new iPhone 16e comes in only two color options. | Image credit – Apple
The iPhone 16e sports a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, making the switch to OLED across all of Apple’s devices. It still has the notch (that little space for sensors at the top of the display) and supports a 60 Hz refresh rate, which might raise a few eyebrows in 2025.
Overall, it carries the iPhone 14’s design vibe with some fresh touches, like that Action button. The body is made of an aluminum frame and ceramic shield glass on the front and back. As for color choices, you’ve got:
- Black
- White
Video credit – Apple
iPhone 16e’s camera: bigger megapixels, same budget feel
The iPhone 16e comes with a single 48 MP camera. | Image credit – Apple
iPhone 16e’s charging speeds and power details
AI takes center stage in the iPhone 16e
You guessed it – Apple Intelligence! This means the iPhone 16e supports Apple’s AI features, which I believe is its standout feature and a big selling point for the mid-range device.
- A revamped Siri that’s smarter and more conversational than ever (although it will roll out a bit later).
- Intelligent Search in Safari, which highlights key topics and summarizes web pages for quick insights.
- Smart Replies in the Mail app, offering faster, context-aware responses.
- Enhanced AI tools in Messages, making your chats smoother and more intuitive.
- A Photos feature that uses AI to remove unwanted objects from your images with precision.
- Summaries of the most important and relevant info across your apps.
How much will the iPhone 16e cost?
- 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage space: $599
- 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage space: $699
- 8 GB of RAM with 512 GB storage space: $899
Pre-orders kick off on Friday, February 21, and the device officially hits shelves on Friday, February 28.
Apple was initially expected to drop the iPhone 16e in March, but the company decided to push the release up, which might just give it an edge over the competition. Next month, we’re set to see a slew of new mid-range devices hitting the market.
Apple takes the lead, but competition is closing in fast
Google will unveil its Pixel 9a with a fresh design and new camera setup. Samsung is prepping the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56, while Nothing is set to launch the Phone (3a) on March 4. The Phone (3a) is rumored to feature a third telephoto camera, a rarity in the mid-range segment, which will definitely help it stand out.
