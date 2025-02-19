Apple finally makes the iPhone 16e official

The new iPhone 16e comes in only two color options. | Image credit – Apple

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e

On the back, you’ll find a single 48 MP camera, with an integrated 2x telephoto, so you can zoom in with optical quality. For selfies, the iPhone 16e features a 12 MP front camera.

iPhone 16e ’s charging speeds and power details

iPhone SE

AI takes center stage in the iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 14

iPhone 15

iPhone 16e

A revamped Siri that’s smarter and more conversational than ever (although it will roll out a bit later).

Intelligent Search in Safari, which highlights key topics and summarizes web pages for quick insights.

Smart Replies in the Mail app, offering faster, context-aware responses.

Enhanced AI tools in Messages, making your chats smoother and more intuitive.

A Photos feature that uses AI to remove unwanted objects from your images with precision.

Summaries of the most important and relevant info across your apps.

iPhone 16e

How much will the iPhone 16e cost?



Now, let’s get to what you’ve probably been waiting for (we saved the best for last, right?). The price of the iPhone 16e is:





8 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage space: $599

8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage space: $699

8 GB of RAM with 512 GB storage space: $899





Pre-orders kick off on Friday, February 21, and the device officially hits shelves on Friday, February 28.

Apple takes the lead, but competition is closing in fast

Apple was initially expected to drop the iPhone 16e in March, but the company decided to push the release up, which might just give it an edge over the competition. Next month, we’re set to see a slew of new mid-range devices hitting the market.



Google will unveil its Galaxy A36 and Google will unveil its Pixel 9a with a fresh design and new camera setup. Samsung is prepping theand Galaxy A56 , while Nothing is set to launch the Phone (3a) on March 4. The Phone (3a) is rumored to feature a third telephoto camera, a rarity in the mid-range segment, which will definitely help it stand out.



