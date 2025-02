Apple finally makes the iPhone 16e official

The new iPhone 16e comes in only two color options. | Image credit – Apple

AI takes center stage in the iPhone 16e

A revamped Siri that’s smarter and more conversational than ever (although it will roll out a bit later).

Intelligent Search in Safari, which highlights key topics and summarizes web pages for quick insights.

Smart Replies in the Mail app, offering faster, context-aware responses.

Enhanced AI tools in Messages, making your chats smoother and more intuitive.

A Photos feature that uses AI to remove unwanted objects from your images with precision.

Summaries of the most important and relevant info across your apps.

How much will the iPhone 16e cost?



Now, let’s get to what you’ve probably been waiting for (we saved the best for last, right?). The price of the iPhone 16e is:





8 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage space: $599

8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage space: $699

8 GB of RAM with 512 GB storage space: $899





Pre-orders kick off on Friday, February 21, and the device officially hits shelves on Friday, February 28.

Apple takes the lead, but competition is closing in fast

Apple was initially expected to drop the iPhone 16e in March, but the company decided to push the release up, which might just give it an edge over the competition. Next month, we’re set to see a slew of new mid-range devices hitting the market.



Google will unveil its Galaxy A36 and Google will unveil its Pixel 9a with a fresh design and new camera setup. Samsung is prepping theand Galaxy A56 , while Nothing is set to launch the Phone (3a) on March 4. The Phone (3a) is rumored to feature a third telephoto camera, a rarity in the mid-range segment, which will definitely help it stand out.





The SE series, which is the new e series predecessor, has never been known for its standout camera and as a more budget-friendly choice (although we will get to the price in just a bit), its camera quality has often been a weak point. While Apple has prioritized other features again this time, the camera should still be more than sufficient if you’re not looking for the absolute best out there.While, as usual, Apple is tight-lipped about the exact specs, we’re likely looking at a 3279 mAh battery. We’ll have to run some tests to see how it holds up in real-world use. However, Apple says the iPhone 16e boasts the longest battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours more than the iPhone 11 and a whopping 12 hours longer than anymodel.For charging, you are looking at up to 20 W wired charging speeds with USB-C and 15 W wireless charging.On the inside, theis powered by a slightly downgraded Apple’s in-house A18 chipset, the same one that powers the base. It pairs with 8 GB of RAM and offers storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB – a first for the SE series and a pretty solid upgrade even over the 6 GB found in the base iPhone 15 models. And what does this mean?You guessed it – Apple Intelligence ! This means thesupports Apple’s AI features, which I believe is its standout feature and a big selling point for the mid-range device.Sure, it brings a lot of improvements over the previous model, but the AI support is what really makes it stand out from older flagship iPhones, like theor, which could otherwise be tempting options for those on a tighter budget.Running on iOS 18 , thetakes full advantage of its storage, RAM upgrades, and the A18 chipset to deliver a host of AI-powered features, including:And if that wasn’t enough, theis also the first to feature Apple’s own 5G modem chip, marking a big step toward the company’s goal of greater technological independence.