The iPad 10th Gen becomes a no-brainer for users on a budget at a hefty $150 off

Now's your chance to get a solid iPad for everyday use without paying an arm and a leg.

iPad (2022) is placed on a wooden table, showcasing its rear design with the iconic Apple logo.
Want a reliable iPad for everyday use that won't break the bank? In that case, you might want to steer clear of the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Instead, you should consider the iPad 10th Gen, which is currently down by a hefty $150 at Amazon. We're talking the 256GB variant, too.

iPad 10th Gen (256GB, Pink): $150 off

$150 off (30%)
The iPad 10th Gen might not be a spring chicken, but Amazon's latest discount brings it back under the spotlight. Right now, you can buy the device with 256GB of storage for $150 off. The promo is only available on the model in Pink.
Buy at Amazon

iPad 11-inch (A16): $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (11%)
Alternatively, you can get the 11-inch iPad with an A16 chip for $50 off at Amazon. The promo is available in all colors and applies to all storage configurations, including 256GB models.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, this might not be the latest base iPad model, but hey — deals like these don't go live every day. In fact, it last came up all the way back in May, so it's obviously worth checking out, especially since it might not remain live for too long. That said, only the Pink model is going for ~$350, so keep that in mind.

And if you're looking for a more contemporary iPad, consider the latest iPad A16. This one is currently $50 off at Amazon in its 256GB variant, bringing it to about $400.

What does the iPad from 2022 bring to the table? Quite a bit for its current asking price, to be honest. Firstly, it packs a good-looking 10.9-inch display with a reasonably sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, providing a decent experience. Sure, the 60Hz refresh rate isn't groundbreaking, but unless you're used to a premium tablet, it won't feel like a downgrade.

Under the hood, the device sports an A14 chip, delivering a great everyday experience. In fact, it outperforms many contemporary Android tablets from the mid-range segment despite not being a spring chicken. In our iPad 10th Gen review, you can find benchmark tests that give you an idea of just how powerful this budget-friendly Apple tablet is.

Add in the long battery life of 10.5 hours of non-stop web browsing, and you've got a well-rounded and affordable device you definitely don't want to overlook. The best part? The iPad 10th Gen is significantly more affordable right now! Get yours and save $150 at Amazon.

