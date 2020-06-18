Camera Polls

How often do you post pictures and videos on social media?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jun 18, 2020, 6:49 AM
The time has come for the final poll of our smartphone-camera mini series in which we try to learn more about the users' behavior. We've asked a few things already:


Now, it's time to see what you're doing with your photos and videos. These days, if something isn't posted on social media it's almost as if it doesn't exist. But while some people never miss sharing their food online, others prefer quality over quantity and only post the very best they have. Where do you fall on this scale? Tell us below:

Next week, we'll summarize all the answers we've received and, hopefully, be able to draw some conclusions. 

