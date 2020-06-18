How often do you post pictures and videos on social media?
- Which camera do you use more often?
- Do you prefer to take photos or record videos with your phone's camera?
- Video resolutions and camera modes, which ones do you prefer?
- How often do you use your camera’s built-in filters and beauty mode?
Now, it's time to see what you're doing with your photos and videos. These days, if something isn't posted on social media it's almost as if it doesn't exist. But while some people never miss sharing their food online, others prefer quality over quantity and only post the very best they have. Where do you fall on this scale? Tell us below:
Next week, we'll summarize all the answers we've received and, hopefully, be able to draw some conclusions.