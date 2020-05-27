Video resolutions and camera modes, which ones do you prefer?





Now it's time to get some more details. While the results showed that you're taking photos way more often than recording videos, we're sure that's still an important part of a camera system. These days phones can record videos even at 8K, which is truly impressive but far from practical. So, we're asking you, which of the more reasonable video resolution and fps combos is the one that works best for you.





Which resolution/fps combo do you use when recording a video? 720p 30fps 1080p 30fps 1080p 60fps 4K 30fps 4K 60fps 720p 30fps 3.57% 1080p 30fps 14.29% 1080p 60fps 35.71% 4K 30fps 14.29% 4K 60fps 32.14%









Okay, now let's talk about camera modes other than the standard photo and video. Of course, those vary from phone to phone, but there are some that are now pretty much a given. They have their niche uses, but we all have our preferences. What's yours?





Which of these camera modes do you use most often? Portrait mode Night mode Slow-motion video mode Panorama mode Pro mode Portrait mode 44.44% Night mode 29.63% Slow-motion video mode 3.7% Panorama mode 0% Pro mode 22.22%





Well, that's it for today! Thank you for answering and keep an eye out for the next poll in a few days!











