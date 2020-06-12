TCL patents a stylish phone with in-display camera
All screen, no notch
In the patent photos, the front of the phone is shown to feature symmetrical, minimal bezels and rounded corners, no notches or pop-up cameras. A fingerprint sensor, much like the selfie camera, is also likely to be embedded into the screen.
Rounded corners, no buttons
Similarly to the smartphone in the previously-mentioned Huawei patent, this one will have no buttons, and users will have to rely on gestures instead.
The top of the phone shows that there isn't a Power key, neither a headphone jack. On the bottom we have a standard USB Type-C port, a single bottom-firing speaker, and a SIM card tray.
Quad camera with double LED flash
On the back of the phone are either 6 camera modules, or what is more likely, 4 cameras with double LED flash. At the time, it appears TCL was considering arranging the cameras horizontally instead of vertically, with only two of the four being paired in a pill-shaped module.
We're yet to see if TCL is among the first to introduce a consumer smartphone with an in-display camera this year. The company is known for releasing smartphones under the Alcatel and BlackBerry brands, in addition to releasing phones under its own TCL name. Most recently, TCL made its highly affordable TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L handsets available in the US.