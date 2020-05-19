



We want to learn more about the way our readers use their smartphone cameras. To do that, we have prepared a series of polls that will ask you about the different ways you utilize cameras.





We're starting off easy, with a very simple question...





Which camera do you use more often? Rear camera(s) Selfie camera I use both almost equally Rear camera(s) 82.01% Selfie camera 3.17% I use both almost equally 14.81%

Keep an eye for the next poll! When we have enough data, we'll post our findings and comment on the results.













Cameras have slowly become the most important part of a modern smartphone. But recently, manufacturers are starting to go a bit overboard with all the lenses they're adding on their devices. The megapixel war is back on the menu as well, after a long period of 12MP being enough for our needs. But do consumers really want all that?