Which camera do you use more often?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
May 19, 2020, 9:32 AM
Cameras have slowly become the most important part of a modern smartphone. But recently, manufacturers are starting to go a bit overboard with all the lenses they're adding on their devices. The megapixel war is back on the menu as well, after a long period of 12MP being enough for our needs. But do consumers really want all that? 

We want to learn more about the way our readers use their smartphone cameras. To do that, we have prepared a series of polls that will ask you about the different ways you utilize cameras.

We're starting off easy, with a very simple question...

Keep an eye for the next poll! When we have enough data, we'll post our findings and comment on the results.



