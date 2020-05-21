Camera Polls

Do you prefer to take photos or record videos with your phone's camera?

by Georgi Zarkov
May 21, 2020, 9:17 AM
Do you prefer to take photos or record videos with your phone's camera?
A few days ago, we asked you "Which camera do you use more often?". That poll won't be active for long, so if you haven't answered it, hop over to do it!

Now, we continue our quest to learn more about our users' smartphone-camera-related habits with our next question. It's a short one but quite important. 

When we review a phone we spend a good deal of time on the photos it takes. We go through the different cameras, modes and settings, since we assume that's what people are mostly interested to read about. 

But smartphones have also become extremely capable video-recording devices and that aspect deserves attention too. We, of course, include that in our reviews as well. Now, you can help us calibrate our attention by answering the question below:

What do you use your camera most for?

Thank you for taking the time to participate in our poll!

Our next question is coming soon enough, so make sure to check regularly!

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
