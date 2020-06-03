Samsung Android Camera

Leaked Galaxy Note 20+ 5G camera specs reveal 13MP periscope, 50X zoom, more

Jun 03, 2020
The camera system introduced on the Galaxy S20 Ultra looked seriously impressive on paper but ultimately disappointed quite a large number of people in practice. Now, new information indicates that Samsung is taking several steps to improve the overall experience on the Galaxy Note 20+.

The 108MP camera is returning with some help and less zoom


Leaker Ice Universe has a pretty decent track record when it comes to reporting Samsung leaks. He claims that the South Korean company is planning to fit the premium Galaxy Note 20+ with the same 108-megapixel main camera used by the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

To avoid the autofocus issues that plagued the sensor earlier this year, Samsung has decided to incorporate a new ‘laser autofocus sensor’ that will apparently replace the Time-of-Flight sensor used on existing flagship devices.

That claim falls in line with recent CAD-based renders of the flagship courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer. These appeared to showcase a laser autofocus-like system next to the complex camera setup.

Accompanying the 108-megapixel main shooter is apparently going to be a 13-megapixel periscope shooter rather than the 48-megapixel implementation featured on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The exact specifications remain unclear at this stage but Ice Universe says 100X Space Zoom is gone.

Samsung is instead expected to limit digital zoom to 50X, presumably in an attempt to preserve a higher level of quality and avoid further criticism. The shooter may support 5X optical zoom like the Huawei P40 Pro too.

Completing the setup is said to be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that has likely been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 series.

A flatter Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate is expected


One of the biggest hardware changes coming to the Galaxy Note 20+, aside from all of the camera department upgrades, should be the 6.9-inch display.

Visually, it resembles the panel featured on the Galaxy Note 10+ quite closely thanks to the centered punch hole, but Samsung is reportedly planning to slim down bezels even further while also reduce the curvature on either side, something that will benefit S Pen users.

The company is planning a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate too. It'll reported be based on new LTPO technology, which means that the refresh rate will be automatically adjusted depending on the use case something that, in turn, has the ability to dramatically improve battery life.

That will be combined with Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box. Of course, with Android 11 now only a few months away from launch, an update is to be expected by the end of the year.

Lots of RAM, 5G, and either Snapdragon or Exynos


As for the internal side of things, rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 in the United States and the unannounced Exynos 992 in Europe and other international markets.

That should be coupled with 128GB of expandable internal storage and 12GB of RAM as standard, although other configurations are expected to be available at higher prices. A 4,500mAh battery is also rumored alongside 5G network support.

