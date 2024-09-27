Subscribe to access exclusive content
Honor Magic 7 series expected to debut as early as next month

Honor Magic 6 Pro displayed from the front and back while being held by a person.
Honor Magic 6 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena

Lately, smartphone makers have been breaking away from their usual release schedules and launching their flagship phones earlier each year. Samsung dropped its latest Galaxy S24 series ahead of the usual timeline, and Google followed suit by releasing the Pixel 9 series more than a month earlier. Now, it seems like more brands are starting to jump on this early-release trend.

Honor next flagship series to launch earlier, too


A new report from China (translated source) suggests that the upcoming Honor Magic 7 flagship series is set to launch in October this year, which is about two to three months earlier than expected. For reference, the current Honor Magic 6 series was released in January 2024.

October is shaping up to be a showdown month for Chinese flagship phones. The vivo X200 series, powered by the Dimensity 9400 chip, will launch on October 14. Soon after, we are expecting the Xiaomi 15 series and the OnePlus 13 to launch in China, with global availability following later.

The report also spills some details on the chipset expected to power the upcoming Honor Magic 7 series. The latter might feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is set to be unveiled next month, too. Although the Xiaomi 15 series is expected to be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Honor’s decision to push up its launch date could change that. Actually, this could be exactly why Honor is considering an earlier release.

The Magic 7 series is expected to include two models – a standard and a Pro version. According to leaks, both phones might share several features. For example, aside from using the same chipset, both the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are likely to sport a triple camera setup on the back.

The main sensor is rumored to be a 50 MP OmniVision OV50H, accompanied by a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera, possibly the Sony IMX882, and a third sensor that could be either 50 MP or 200 MP. For comparison, the current Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with:

  • 50 MP main sensor with variable aperture
  • 50 MP ultra-wide lens
  • 180 MP telephoto camera



Moreover, both models are expected to feature OLED displays. The Pro version will likely boast a higher-resolution 2K display, while the standard model is expected to come with a 1.5K resolution. A previous report also hints that the Magic 7 Pro will include satellite connectivity support.

Plus, at this year’s IFA Berlin, Honor hinted that the Magic 7 series will come with something new: AI Agent. This on-device AI assistant is designed to get smarter by learning your habits and how you use your phone.

I think it is no shock to see flagship phone launches happening closer together these days. As their specs become more similar, timing becomes increasingly crucial. But remember, all of this is just rumor for now – until the company gives an official release date, nothing is set in stone.
