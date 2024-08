Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 specs sheet leaked ahead of official reveal

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 datasheet | Image credits: SmartPrix

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will accommodate two performance cores clocked at 4.0GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.8GHz. The upcoming chip will also feature a powerful Adreno 830 GPU (graphics processing unit), Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP, and the FastConnect 7900 modem, which features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.



Sadly, not much else is known about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but along with the benchmark results, the new leak paints a rather clear picture about the chipset. Although the performance improvement over the



Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 on October 21. Rumor has it that one of the first smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will accommodate two performance cores clocked at 4.0GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.8GHz. The upcoming chip will also feature a powerful Adreno 830 GPU (graphics processing unit), Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP, and the FastConnect 7900 modem, which features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.Sadly, not much else is known about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but along with the benchmark results, the new leak paints a rather clear picture about the chipset. Although the performance improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 isn’t that big, the upcoming chipset seems to be far more efficient, at least on paper.Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 on October 21. Rumor has it that one of the first smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the Xiaomi 15 , which is likely to be launched in China sometime in October.

After being spotted on Geekbench not long ago, Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is now the subject of yet another leak. This time around we have part of the chipset’s specs sheet, not just a benchmark score.The datasheet leaked by SmartPrix mentions two versions of the chipset: SM8750 and SM8750P. The former is the standard iteration, while the latter is said to be the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.Apparently, the improved variant will be reserved for Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra , but other top-tier phones might adopt Qualcomm’s powerful chipset as well.The standard model will be packed inside many new flagships that companies like Asus, Honor , OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to introduce as early as Q4 2024.As per the datasheet leaked, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process and features Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores. These were previously seen inside the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus laptops.