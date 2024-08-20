Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 specs sheet leaked ahead of official reveal
After being spotted on Geekbench not long ago, Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is now the subject of yet another leak. This time around we have part of the chipset’s specs sheet, not just a benchmark score.
The datasheet leaked by SmartPrix mentions two versions of the chipset: SM8750 and SM8750P. The former is the standard iteration, while the latter is said to be the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
Apparently, the improved variant will be reserved for Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but other top-tier phones might adopt Qualcomm’s powerful chipset as well.
The standard model will be packed inside many new flagships that companies like Asus, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to introduce as early as Q4 2024.
As per the datasheet leaked, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process and features Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores. These were previously seen inside the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus laptops.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 datasheet | Image credits: SmartPrix
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will accommodate two performance cores clocked at 4.0GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.8GHz. The upcoming chip will also feature a powerful Adreno 830 GPU (graphics processing unit), Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP, and the FastConnect 7900 modem, which features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.
Sadly, not much else is known about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but along with the benchmark results, the new leak paints a rather clear picture about the chipset. Although the performance improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 isn’t that big, the upcoming chipset seems to be far more efficient, at least on paper.
Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 on October 21. Rumor has it that one of the first smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the Xiaomi 15, which is likely to be launched in China sometime in October.
