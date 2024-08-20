Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 specs sheet leaked ahead of official reveal

By
0comments
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 specs sheet leaked ahead of official reveal
After being spotted on Geekbench not long ago, Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is now the subject of yet another leak. This time around we have part of the chipset’s specs sheet, not just a benchmark score.

The datasheet leaked by SmartPrix mentions two versions of the chipset: SM8750 and SM8750P. The former is the standard iteration, while the latter is said to be the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Apparently, the improved variant will be reserved for Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but other top-tier phones might adopt Qualcomm’s powerful chipset as well.

The standard model will be packed inside many new flagships that companies like Asus, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to introduce as early as Q4 2024.

As per the datasheet leaked, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process and features Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores. These were previously seen inside the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus laptops.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 specs sheet leaked ahead of official reveal
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 datasheet | Image credits: SmartPrix

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will accommodate two performance cores clocked at 4.0GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.8GHz. The upcoming chip will also feature a powerful Adreno 830 GPU (graphics processing unit), Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP, and the FastConnect 7900 modem, which features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Sadly, not much else is known about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but along with the benchmark results, the new leak paints a rather clear picture about the chipset. Although the performance improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 isn’t that big, the upcoming chipset seems to be far more efficient, at least on paper.

Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 on October 21. Rumor has it that one of the first smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the Xiaomi 15, which is likely to be launched in China sometime in October.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless