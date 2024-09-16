Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed

Vivo X200 Pro benchmark score | Image credit: Geekbench

These are all the details confirmed about the X200 series at the moment, but since they lineup with everything that’s been leaked until now, here is a quick rundown of their rumored specs.First off, the X200 is said to sport a rather compact 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the back, the phone is expected to feature 50-megapixel main camera with Sony sensors, periscope lenses with 3x optical zoom, as well as ultra-wide lenses.On the other hand, the X200 Pro is rumored to feature a curved display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This will pack a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, and a 50-megpaixel ultra-wide lens.The X200 Pro is expected to feature a much larger 6,000 mAh battery, as well as IP68/69 for water and dust resistance.