Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo logo
Vivo is bringing so many new devices to global markets that it has become hard to keep up with the company’s portfolio. We recently reported about the V40e, Vivo’s slimmest phone with a 5,500 mAh battery to be launched in India, but the Chinese company has a few other much more important devices in the pipeline, the X200 and X200 Pro.

Both devices are expected to be officially unveiled on October 14. Vivo has already confirmed a launch event for mid-October, and while the company didn’t say which devices plans to introduce, there’s really nothing so important that would deserve its own event.

That said, we’ve now managed to confirm a few more details about one of the phones Vivo plans to introduce next month, the X200 Pro. Apparently the flagship was recently spotted on Geekbench, the benchmark aggregator for everything phones and tablets.

The listing reveals that the X200 Pro will be equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9400, a chipset that MediaTek hasn’t even announced yet. Although the vanilla X200 and the Plus models aren’t listed on Geekbench yet, they’re also expected to pack MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 processor.

Another interesting piece of information uncovered by GizmoChina is related to the phone’s battery. While previous rumors claim the X200 series will be powered by a 5,500/5,600 mAh battery, a listing on China’s 3C certification database confirms that all three X200 phones will feature 90W fast charging support.

Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed
Vivo X200 Pro benchmark score | Image credit: Geekbench

These are all the details confirmed about the X200 series at the moment, but since they lineup with everything that’s been leaked until now, here is a quick rundown of their rumored specs.

First off, the X200 is said to sport a rather compact 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the back, the phone is expected to feature 50-megapixel main camera with Sony sensors, periscope lenses with 3x optical zoom, as well as ultra-wide lenses.

On the other hand, the X200 Pro is rumored to feature a curved display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This will pack a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, and a 50-megpaixel ultra-wide lens.

Recommended Stories
The X200 Pro is expected to feature a much larger 6,000 mAh battery, as well as IP68/69 for water and dust resistance.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels
Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels
Protect your new iPhone 16 with the Torras Ostand cases and GlassGo protector
Protect your new iPhone 16 with the Torras Ostand cases and GlassGo protector
Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and others in hot water over alleged anti-competitive deals in India
Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and others in hot water over alleged anti-competitive deals in India
Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand
Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display
Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless