Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed
Vivo is bringing so many new devices to global markets that it has become hard to keep up with the company’s portfolio. We recently reported about the V40e, Vivo’s slimmest phone with a 5,500 mAh battery to be launched in India, but the Chinese company has a few other much more important devices in the pipeline, the X200 and X200 Pro.
That said, we’ve now managed to confirm a few more details about one of the phones Vivo plans to introduce next month, the X200 Pro. Apparently the flagship was recently spotted on Geekbench, the benchmark aggregator for everything phones and tablets.
Another interesting piece of information uncovered by GizmoChina is related to the phone’s battery. While previous rumors claim the X200 series will be powered by a 5,500/5,600 mAh battery, a listing on China’s 3C certification database confirms that all three X200 phones will feature 90W fast charging support.
These are all the details confirmed about the X200 series at the moment, but since they lineup with everything that’s been leaked until now, here is a quick rundown of their rumored specs.
First off, the X200 is said to sport a rather compact 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the back, the phone is expected to feature 50-megapixel main camera with Sony sensors, periscope lenses with 3x optical zoom, as well as ultra-wide lenses.
On the other hand, the X200 Pro is rumored to feature a curved display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This will pack a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, and a 50-megpaixel ultra-wide lens.
Both devices are expected to be officially unveiled on October 14. Vivo has already confirmed a launch event for mid-October, and while the company didn’t say which devices plans to introduce, there’s really nothing so important that would deserve its own event.
Vivo X200 Pro benchmark score | Image credit: Geekbench
The X200 Pro is expected to feature a much larger 6,000 mAh battery, as well as IP68/69 for water and dust resistance.
