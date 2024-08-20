Honor Magic 7 Pro renders reveal the phone’s camera island design

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Honor Magic 7 Pro schematic | Image credits: Digital Chat Station

Honor has already scheduled a big launch for next month, but the Chinese company has a few more surprises for its fans before the year’s end. One of these surprises is a brand-new flagship that’s expected to arrive in late 2024, the Magic 7 Pro.

The Magic 7 Pro is rumored to be Honor’s first smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Besides that, it looks like the phone will feature a triple camera setup, at least according to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station who just shared the phone’s schematic.

Although the image reveals just the back side of the phone, DGS also provided us with some additional info such as the fact that the Magic 7 Pro will feature a micro-curved display with 3D face recognition sensors.

Along with the schematic provided by DGS, another tipster who goes by the name of Teme published an image that’s also been created based on the information leaked until now. Just like the schematic, it only shows the back side of the phone, which features a triple camera and a large LED flash.

Alleged Honor Magic 7 Pro back side | Image credits: Teme

According to the tipster, one of the phone’s cameras features a 180- or 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 periscope telephoto sensor. The camera island also houses a LiDAR sensor, a LED flash, a color temperature sensor, as well as 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50K main and 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensors.

As mentioned earlier, the Magic 7 Pro is said to sport a curved OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout, 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The phone is rumored to pack a rather huge 6,000 mAh battery, which is a slight upgrade over the Magic 6 Pro’s 5,600 mAh battery.

It’s yet unclear when exactly Honor will introduce the Magic 6 Pro’s sequel, but reports claim the phone will be unveiled sometime in November. However, the Magic 6 Pro was introduced in January, so we might have to wait for the sequel until early next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

