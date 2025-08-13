Hey Google, it's not too late to reconsider the Pixel Tablet 2 cancellation!





While some might find that convenient and perhaps even stress-relieving, I'm a little frustrated by the lack of suspense that's unfortunately become the norm rather than the exception in recent years ahead of such high-profile product announcements organized by everyone from Google to Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and even Motorola.





and set for an official debut alongside the But a somewhat strange news story that many of you may have missed a few days ago got me thinking - what if Big G still has an ace up its sleeve? It's a stretch, I know, but what if the Pixel Tablet 2 is uncancelled and set for an official debut alongside the Pixel 10 handset family next week?

The signs are... not there





Before you get too excited, I must highlight that I'm merely speculating here, and I realize that seeing a product like the second-gen Pixel Tablet unveiled without any preceding noise in the rumor mill whatsoever would be virtually unprecedented, at least for the past decade or so.









Pixel Tablet That's very clearly a writing accessory that was designed with the originaledition in mind, but never commercially materialized for unknown reasons, and just because some resourceful Chinese merchants managed to get their hands on a few units after all this time, that doesn't mean Google has turned its attention back to its "iPad killer" in any notable way.





back in the fall of 2023 made it abundantly clear that that was not a perfect device, I've always felt like the stock Android-running 10.95-inch giant is just a couple of small steps away from... an acceptable value equation. But as a fan of Android tablets in general and tablet market diversity in... even more general, I want you to allow me to keep dreaming for at least another week. Because while our in-depth Pixel Tablet review back in the fall of 2023 made it abundantly clear that that was not a perfect device, I've always felt like the stock Android-running 10.95-inch giant is just a couple of small steps away from... an acceptable value equation.





Pixel Tablet Pen also got a lot of hits from what I can only assume to be Google fans disappointed by the product's cancellation (at least for the most part). The massive interest that the slate's hefty discounts have regularly generated among the readers of our little website here over the last few months seems to prove me right, and without giving any numbers away, that aforementioned news piece about the unreleasedPen also got a lot of hits from what I can only assume to be Google fans disappointed by the product's cancellation (at least for the most part).



confident hopelessly optimistic that the company will eventually make the right call (including from a business standpoint) and release a long overdue Pixel Tablet sequel. I'm pretty sure Google is aware of this sentiment, as well as its online magnitude, so I remainhopelessly optimistic that the company will eventually make the right call (including from a business standpoint) and release a long overduesequel.

Too little, too late?





While it would certainly be unusual to follow up a 2023-released product after two years (or more), what some of you probably don't remember is that the Pixel Tablet was actually not the first Google-made iPad rival on the market.





Pixel Tablet suffered five years later. In a (weird and twisted) way, you can say that the experimental Pixel Slate was followed by a... slightly less experimental Pixel Tablet after half a decade, so why wouldn't the Pixel Tablet get its own belated sequel after two or three years as well? A 12.3-inch Pixel Slate came out all the way back in the fall of 2018, suffering the same fate that thesuffered five years later. In a (weird and twisted) way, you can say that the experimental Pixel Slate was followed by a... slightly less experimentalafter half a decade, so why wouldn't theget its own belated sequel after two or three years as well?









Pixel Tablet (let alone the Pixel Slate) and a special focus on gaming. I don't even care how such a sequel would be branded, and after the latest global tablet market report , I believe the smartest course of action for Google would be to roll out a more affordable and straightforward iPad alternative, ideally with a smaller screen than the OG(let alone the Pixel Slate) and a special focus on gaming.





foldable phone category from only Because beggars can't be choosers, though, I think I'd be okay with any type of tablet from Google, especially after seeing the search giant polish the Pixel Watch (very close) to perfection within three generations while essentially hitting a home run in the trickycategory from only a second attempt