Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus





Rumors of the Pixel Tablet Pen first surfaced late last year, when an accessory labeled "Pen for Pixel Tablet" appeared in certification listings. The device carried the model number GM0KF and featured a minimalist off-white and gray design with a physical button. It was expected to support the USI 2.0 standard, which the Pixel Tablet has offered from launch. Despite evidence of development, Google never released the stylus.





Pixel Tablet Pen began appearing on the Pixel Tablet Pen' name. From there, the stylus made its way to other platforms, with Recently, however, listings for thePen began appearing on the Chinese marketplace Goofish , complete with Google-branded packaging confirming the 'Pen' name. From there, the stylus made its way to other platforms, with multiple Amazon sellers now offering it under generic USI 2.0 descriptions but bearing Google's model number, logo, and a "Designed for Google" badge.





One of these listings was recently spotted and purchased for about $25, which is a competitive price for a USI 2.0 stylus — especially one seemingly built as a first-party Google accessory. Considering most official tablet pens from major brands cost significantly more, this pricing is notable.





In testing, the stylus reportedly performed as expected. It charges via USB-C, includes a status light, and works immediately with the Pixel Tablet once powered. Input was smooth and responsive, and the tablet's software recognized hover actions without issue. The button, while functional in hardware, does not appear to trigger any commands, leaving it as more of a tactile feature than a useful control.





The presence of so many units raises questions. It's not uncommon for unreleased Google products to leak in small quantities, but widespread availability through mainstream retailers is unusual.





Pixel Tablet Pen could have positioned Google more competitively against devices like the Pixel Tablet launched at a disadvantage for creative and productivity users who value pen input. From a market perspective, thePen could have positioned Google more competitively against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , which has a stylus included, or Apple's iPads, where the Apple Pencil is a key accessory. Without it, thelaunched at a disadvantage for creative and productivity users who value pen input.



