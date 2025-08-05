The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung





Of course, worldwide tablet sales aren't exactly doubling from year to year, but a 9 percent increase in the market's Q2 numbers compared to the same period of 2024 is certainly nothing to sneeze at either. Of course, worldwide tablet sales aren't exactly doubling from year to year, but a 9 percent increase in the market's Q2 numbers compared to the same period of 2024 is certainly nothing to sneeze at either.









Surprisingly enough, this latest healthy progress is not primarily owed to the largest vendor out there... or even the industry's second-biggest player. Instead, it's the companies ranked third, fourth, and fifth between April and June 2025 that shined brightest in terms of year-on-year growth.





Yes, Huawei managed to jump from 2.5 million unit shipments in Q2 2024 to a little over 3.2 million now, extending its previously very fragile lead over Lenovo and consolidating its place on the podium with an 8.3 percent slice of the global pie (up from 7 percent).

Lenovo's 24.7 percent rise from under 2.5 million unit shipments to more than 3 million is also not too shabby, keeping the China-based brand in fourth place for yet another quarter, but Xiaomi is closing in on both Lenovo and Huawei fast after improving its Q2 tally by no less than 42.3 percent between 2024 and 2025.









It pretty much goes without saying that the flourishing numbers of all three of these vendors are derived mainly from China, which means that one of the key reasons why Apple and Samsung are unable to keep up with those scores right now might be their weak presence in Huawei, Lenovo, and Xiaomi's huge domestic market.





At the end of the day, however, Apple is still the global tablet market's top dog, with more than 14 million unit shipments and 36.1 percent share in Q2 2025. One of those numbers is actually (slightly) higher than how the company ended Q2 2024, which is not what we can say about Samsung





What is your favorite tablet brand? Apple Samsung Huawei Lenovo Xiaomi None of the above Who cares about tablets? Apple 0% Samsung 100% Huawei 0% Lenovo 0% Xiaomi 0% None of the above 0% Who cares about tablets? 0%





The industry's silver medalist remains miles ahead of Huawei, but both its quarterly shipments and market share are down from last year's April to June timeframe, which can't be viewed as a positive thing for the world's number one smartphone vendor.

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer