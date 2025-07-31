$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Astounding new deal makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet cheaper than ever at Amazon and Best Buy

Without a sequel in sight, the first-gen Google Pixel Tablet might be on the brink of discontinuation, but until that happens, the device is on sale at a new record low price with 256GB storage.

Google Pixel Tablet
Released back in the summer of 2023 with an obligatory charging speaker dock and freed from that burden convenient companion last year, the first-gen Pixel Tablet is unlikely to ever receive a sequel. As such, a product discontinuation could happen at any moment, but until then, the Google Tensor G2-powered giant is massively discounted yet again.

Although we've seen retailers like Amazon and Best Buy run many compelling Pixel Tablet sales in recent months, you're not looking at a repetitive or instantly forgettable deal here. Instead, you have the totally unprecedented chance to save a colossal $190 on a 256GB storage variant in your choice of Hazel or Porcelain colorways.

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel Color, No Speaker Dock Included
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included
That's right, this particular configuration of the 10.95-inch slate with 8GB RAM (and no dock) is available at a new record low price, and unsurprisingly, you'll need to hurry to take advantage of this presumably unbeatable promotion, especially if you have a clear chromatic preference.

The "porcelain" (aka white) model, mind you, is only sold at a higher-than-ever discount of 190 bucks by Best Buy for 24 hours, and depending on your demand, the retailer could well run out of inventory before the end of the day.

The same probably goes for Amazon, which sells the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet for a whopping $190 under its $499 regular price in a single "hazel" hue without actually listing an expiration date for the phenomenal new deal. That doesn't necessarily mean this will run for (a lot) more than 24 hours, though, so be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger if you think you're looking at the best tablet for your particular set of needs and budget.


I'm not going to lie to you, our Pixel Tablet review a couple of years ago was not very positive, but Google did manage to fix some of those early flaws with software updates, and at this newly reduced price, I'm pretty certain many of you will be more inclined to focus on the screen quality and overall user experience strengths than the audio quality and raw power weaknesses. Simply put, the value equation might be too good right now to deny yourself a purchase.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
