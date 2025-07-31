Astounding new deal makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet cheaper than ever at Amazon and Best Buy

burden





Although we've seen retailers like Amazon and Best Buy run Although we've seen retailers like Amazon and Best Buy run many compelling Pixel Tablet sales in recent months , you're not looking at a repetitive or instantly forgettable deal here. Instead, you have the totally unprecedented chance to save a colossal $190 on a 256GB storage variant in your choice of Hazel or Porcelain colorways.

Google Pixel Tablet $190 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel Color, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet $309 $499 $190 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at BestBuy





That's right, this particular configuration of the 10.95-inch slate with 8GB RAM (and no dock) is available at a new record low price, and unsurprisingly, you'll need to hurry to take advantage of this presumably unbeatable promotion, especially if you have a clear chromatic preference.





The "porcelain" (aka white) model, mind you, is only sold at a higher-than-ever discount of 190 bucks by Best Buy for 24 hours, and depending on your demand, the retailer could well run out of inventory before the end of the day.

Google Pixel Tablet for a whopping $190 under its $499 regular price in a single "hazel" hue without actually listing an expiration date for the phenomenal new deal. That doesn't necessarily mean this will run for (a lot) more than 24 hours, though, so be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger if you think you're looking at the The same probably goes for Amazon, which sells the 256GBfor a whopping $190 under its $499 regular price in a single "hazel" hue without actually listing an expiration date for the phenomenal new deal. That doesn't necessarily mean this will run for (a lot) more than 24 hours, though, so be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger if you think you're looking at the best tablet for your particular set of needs and budget.









a couple of years ago was not very positive, but I'm not going to lie to you, our Pixel Tablet review a couple of years ago was not very positive, but Google did manage to fix some of those early flaws with software updates, and at this newly reduced price, I'm pretty certain many of you will be more inclined to focus on the screen quality and overall user experience strengths than the audio quality and raw power weaknesses. Simply put, the value equation might be too good right now to deny yourself a purchase.

