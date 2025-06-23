Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
If you're smart, Best Buy will let you save big on the Google Pixel Tablet this week

You can save $120 on a Pixel Tablet with 128GB storage and $140 on a 256 gig variant right now at Best Buy on one simple condition.

Google Pixel Tablet
If you're a professional bargain hunter, you probably already know that Amazon's big Prime Day event is right around the corner. But what you were almost certainly not aware of is that Best Buy is holding a very similar Member Deals Days sale this week, offering tons of popular tech products at huge discounts... on one simple condition.

All you need is a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to get the one and only Pixel Tablet at up to $140 less than usual, for instance. Google's almost surprisingly beloved Android-based slate normally starts at $399, but if you can meet that aforementioned requirement, the list price of the tablet's entry-level 128GB configuration will drop to a measly $279.

Google Pixel Tablet

$279
$399
$120 off (30%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included, My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership Required
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Tablet

$359
$499
$140 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included, My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership Required
Buy at BestBuy

That's "only" a $120 markdown, of course, which can mean just one thing - the costlier 256 gig variant, which is typically priced at $499, can currently be had for $359 after a massive and extremely hard-to-beat $140 discount.

Keep in mind that both of these models will be shipped by themselves, lacking the charging speaker dock that Google released as an obligatory Pixel Tablet accessory in 2023 before making it optional in 2024.

With or without the dock, the currently Android 15-running and soon-to-be-upgraded-to-Android 16 device is... not perfect or what one would call an iPad "killer." But at the right prices, the bang for your buck is more than solid between that stellar software support, a respectable 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen, decent battery life, excellent sound quality, premium build quality, and... not-that-bad overall system performance.

In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon has offered these types of discounts a few times in recent months, but right now, Best Buy's deal is simply unrivaled. And a My Best Buy Plus membership is only $49.99 a year, giving you access to many other exclusive promotions like this, as well as free two-day shipping on many orders across the nation and an extended 60-day return window on "most" products. What's there not to love about this special offer?

