Google Pixel Tablet: release date, price, features, and news
The Pixel Tablet is Google's comeback to the tablet world. In theory, the device sounds promising. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel Tablet looks like a device with great performance. In addition to that, the tablet can double as a smart display when not in use. It also includes its own Charging Speaker Dock straight out of the box.
The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 — for the 128GB version. With this price tag, Google undercuts both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Apple iPad Air 2022, which start at $699.99 and $559, respectively.
However, the tablet market is competitive and is currently ruled by Apple's iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tabs. Furthermore, Samsung's and Apple's high-end tablets offer a lot, so is the Pixel Tablet capable of rivaling such mobile powerhouses? Well, let's see.
Pixel Tablet release date
The Pixel Tablet was released alongside the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold during Google I/O 2023, which the company held on May 10th.
Pixel Tablet price
Pixel Tablet specs
Here are the Pixel Tablet's specs
|Specs
|Pixel Tablet
|Dimensions and weight
|10.16 x 6.65 x 0.32 inches (258 x 169 x 8.1); 17.39 oz (493.0 g)
|Display
|10.9 inches IPS LCD 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 16:10 ratio, 276 PPI 60Hz
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
|Software
|Android 13
|Cameras
|8 MP F2.0 rear camera, 84º FoV
8 MP F2.0 front camera, 84°FOV
|Battery size
|27 Wh (should be around 7,000 mAh)
Pixel Tablet reviews
Google's Pixel Tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the Pixel 7 lineup, Google's latest smartphones. While the tablet delivers steady and stable performance, it may not feel like an extremely fast device.
The Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch LCD with 2560 x 1600 resolution and only 60Hz refresh rate. Of course, this is not the best display on the market, but it should be good enough for casual use. To learn more about Google's Pixel Tablet and whether it deserves your hard earned cash, feel free to read our in-depth Pixel Tablet review.
Pixel Tablet comparisons
The Pixel Tablet's main competitors are the Apple iPad 10th gen and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8. If you are wondering whether to choose the Pixel Tablet over one of these two tablets, check out our dedicated comparison articles: Google Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad 10th gen and Google Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.
In what colors is the Pixel Tablet available?
There are three color options for Google's Pixel Tablet. You can purchase the device in either Porcelain (soft white), Hazel (soft green), or Rose (pink-ish).
What is the Pixel Tablet's battery capacity?
The Pixel Tablet comes with about 7,020 mAh battery, which offers 9 hours and 12 minutes of nonstop video streaming or 10 hours and 30 minutes of continuous web browsing on a single charge.
Since the device is primarily intended to stay on its charging dock, you shouldn't have any worries about its battery life as long as you keep your Pixel Tablet docked when you are at home.
What are the Pixel Tablet's camera specs?
You will find two 8-megapixel cameras on the Pixel Tablet: one located on its rear and another as a selfie shooter. Both can shoot videos in 1080p at 30 fps. Yes, we agree, it is not 4K, but 1080p is not that bad.
What are the best Pixel Tablet accessories?
The greatest accessory of the Pixel Tablet is undoubtedly its Charging Speaker Dock, which, as the name suggests, functions as a charging station/stand, and an extra speaker for your Pixel Tablet. The best thing is that the Charging Speaker Dock is included in the retail package of Google's new tablet, which means you directly score $129 in savings.
What are the best Pixel Tablet deals?
The Pixel Tablet may not be that expensive, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to find a way to save on one. However, there are no significant Pixel Tablet deals available at the moment. That said, we are constantly scouring the web to find you the best deals possible, and when we see a remarkable deal on Google's Pixel Tablet, we will definitely let you know.