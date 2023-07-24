Google Pixel Tablet: release date, price, features, and news









The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 — for the 128GB version. With this price tag, Google undercuts both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Apple iPad Air 2022, which start at $699.99 and $559, respectively.





Pixel Tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the



Pixel Tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the Pixel 7 lineup, Google's latest smartphones. While the tablet delivers steady and stable performance, it may not feel like an extremely fast device. The Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch LCD with 2560 x 1600 resolution and only 60Hz refresh rate. Of course, this is not the best display on the market, but it should be good enough for casual use. To learn more about Google's Pixel Tablet and whether it deserves your hard earned cash, feel free to read our in-depth Pixel Tablet review





There are three color options for Google's Pixel Tablet . You can purchase the device in either Porcelain (soft white), Hazel (soft green), or Rose (pink-ish).









The Pixel Tablet comes with about 7,020 mAh battery, which offers 9 hours and 12 minutes of nonstop video streaming or 10 hours and 30 minutes of continuous web browsing on a single charge.



Since the device is primarily intended to stay on its charging dock, you shouldn't have any worries about its battery life as long as you keep your Pixel Tablet docked when you are at home.





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Google Pixel Tablet 9h 12 min Apple iPad(2022) 6h 37 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Google Pixel Tablet 6h 48 min Apple iPad(2022) 10h 30 min Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 7h 55 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Google Pixel Tablet 6h 37 min Apple iPad(2022) 6h 40 min Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 6h 9 min View all





You will find two 8-megapixel cameras on the Pixel Tablet : one located on its rear and another as a selfie shooter. Both can shoot videos in 1080p at 30 fps. Yes, we agree, it is not 4K, but 1080p is not that bad.





The greatest accessory of the Pixel Tablet is undoubtedly its Charging Speaker Dock, which, as the name suggests, functions as a charging station/stand, and an extra speaker for your Pixel Tablet . The best thing is that the Charging Speaker Dock is included in the retail package of Google's new tablet, which means you directly score $129 in savings.





The Pixel Tablet may not be that expensive, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to find a way to save on one. However, there are no significant Pixel Tablet deals available at the moment. That said, we are constantly scouring the web to find you the best deals possible, and when we see a remarkable deal on Google's Pixel Tablet , we will definitely let you know.



