Pixel Tablet 2's specs leak: Here's what Google reportedly pulled the plug on

Not long ago, we reported that Google might have made the surprising decision to cancel the Pixel Tablet 2, the sequel to its debut tablet. This caught many off guard, especially those excited to see how Google would improve on the original. But don't worry – thanks to a fresh leak, it looks like we might still get a peek at what could've been.

Canceled Google Pixel Tablet 2's specs leak


According to a new report, the device was set to feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering 550 nits of peak brightness, which is an upgrade from 60 Hz on the current generation.

The selfie camera was slated for an upgrade to a 10 MP sensor, an improvement from the 8 MP camera on the original model, while the rear camera was expected to jump to an 11 MP sensor with autofocus, moving away from the original's 8 MP fixed-focus camera.

Additionally, the Pixel Tablet 2 was reportedly going to support DisplayPort output up to 4K and would've come bundled with a Google-made keyboard and stylus, making it an even more versatile device.

Inside, the Pixel Tablet 2 was set to feature Google's Tensor G4 chip – the final Pixel chipset co-developed with Samsung before Google moves to its fully in-house Tensor G5 with the upcoming Pixel 10.

Reportedly, one of the most significant upgrades for this canceled tablet was the addition of a 5G modem. Unlike the original Pixel Tablet, which skipped cellular connectivity altogether, this model was planned to include a 5G variant using the Exynos Modem 5400, the same one found in the Pixel 9 series. However, it's worth mentioning that, unlike phones with this modem, satellite connectivity wasn't on the cards for the tablet.

On the wireless side, the Pixel Tablet 2 would've supported Thread, a protocol for smart home and IoT devices. Interestingly, while the Pixel 9 series also packs a Thread radio, it's yet to be put to practical use, so the same might have applied to this tablet.

All in all, if these leaked specs are accurate, the canceled Pixel Tablet 2 doesn't seem like it was a game-changer compared to the current model. And honestly, I think when Google finally decides to launch its next tablet, it might want to take a step back and think about what it really wants the device to do before diving into development.

Is it aiming for a high-end productivity powerhouse, like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra? Or is it destined to be a smart home hub for the kitchen or living room, potentially going head-to-head with Apple's rumored tabletop robot? I guess we'll have to wait and see which direction Google will go in next.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

