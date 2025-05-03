Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

This limited-time Amazon deal bundles the Google Pixel 9a with a sweet $100 gift card

Pixel 9a open sales have begun, and Amazon has a pretty solid bargain to help you celebrate it. For a limited time — until May 10 at 11:59 PM PT — you can get Google's latest mid-ranger with a $100 Amazon Gift Card. While technically not a discount on the handset, this bargain is quite tempting nonetheless.

The Pixel 9a comes with a $100 gift card

As pre-orders for the Pixel 9a finish at Amazon, the e-commerce giant prepares a lovely promo to help you celebrate open sales. Until May 10 at 11:59 PM PT, the smartphone retails with a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Don't miss out on this sale, and know it might expire even sooner.
Buy at Amazon

In all fairness, Best Buy had this $100 gift card offer for a while, so Amazon isn't the first one to launch it. At that merchant, you can score an extra $100 off with immediate activation and up to $400 off with eligible trade-ins. So, if you prefer Best Buy, feel free to grab the Pixel 9a over there.

Similarly to the Pixel 8a, the newer model ranks as one of the best mid-range phones, offering pretty good specs and an excellent display for ~$500. Plus, it comes with multiple Google AI features and reliable support until 2032!

This Google Pixel phone gets a slight display size upgrade from its predecessor. Now, you get a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate and superb brightness levels. Under the hood, it has the latest Tensor G4 chip, which makes the phone snappy and responsive, plus it enables AI extras like Circle to Search, Best Take, and more. Then again, as we've mentioned in our Pixel 9a review, it might lack some Gemini features available on the Pixel 9 series.

What about its camera performance? The device packs a 48 MP main and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera on the rear and captures photos with natural-looking colors and good dynamics. Portrait mode is spot-on, too, making this Android phone a top choice for budget-conscious smartphone photography enthusiasts.

Ultimately, the Google Pixel 9a is a fantastic handset. It may lack the immense horsepower of the OnePlus 13R but makes up for it with Pixel-exclusive camera features, long support, and more. Hurry up and take yours with a $100 gift card at Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
