



But while I've never even come close to a $1,000+ smartphone purchase, I see myself faced with one of the toughest buying decisions of my life today. Can I turn down the opportunity to slash 600 bucks off the $1,799 list price of last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold ? I don't think I can, and those persistent rumors calling for a tardy Pixel 10 Pro Fold release this fall only strengthen my confidence that this is the right call to make at the perfect time.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't getting any younger, but if there's one thing that history has taught us, it's that Obviously, theisn't getting any younger, but if there's one thing that history has taught us, it's that Google knows how to keep its in-house products modern and stable from a software standpoint for years and years in a row.





In the hardware department, this bad boy is undeniably still sophisticated enough (especially for its new record low price), with no less than five super-capable cameras in tow, a more than respectable Google Tensor G4 processor under the hood, and 256 gigs of internal storage space (in the entry-level configuration discounted by a whopping $600 on Amazon) that sounds more than generous enough to keep up with my digital hoarding needs.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold and for that overall lackluster list of changes and add-ons. While thecertainly sounds even more tempting, with a big battery size upgrade, modest charging technology improvement, and added "Pixelsnap" support, I don't think I'm willing to wait until October pay and extra 600 bucks for that overall lackluster list of changes and add-ons.





Now, I'll admit I haven't had the chance to spend a lot of time with a Pixel 9 Pro Fold unit myself, but I only had to take one look at those massive 8 and 6.3-inch screens in a store a little while back to realize I would buy this thing in a heartbeat at the right price.





, I'm about 99.99 percent certain that this is the Well, that time seems to have arrived now (curiously enough, after Prime Day and months before Black Friday and Cyber Monday), and after checking out my colleague Preslav Kateliev's comprehensive Pixel 9 Pro Fold review , I'm about 99.99 percent certain that this is the best foldable for me... and many cost-conscious buyers just like me today.

Look, I'm not made of money, and I'm sure many of you dear readers and friends out there have become more and more careful about your mobile tech spending in recent years or at least in recent months.