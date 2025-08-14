$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

I may not be able to resist the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a $600 discount, and neither should you

If you're in the market for a relatively affordable book-style foldable right now, you should probably no longer wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and pull the Pixel 9 Pro Fold trigger ASAP.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Look, I'm not made of money, and I'm sure many of you dear readers and friends out there have become more and more careful about your mobile tech spending in recent years or at least in recent months. 

But while I've never even come close to a $1,000+ smartphone purchase, I see myself faced with one of the toughest buying decisions of my life today. Can I turn down the opportunity to slash 600 bucks off the $1,799 list price of last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold? I don't think I can, and those persistent rumors calling for a tardy Pixel 10 Pro Fold release this fall only strengthen my confidence that this is the right call to make at the perfect time.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$600 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't getting any younger, but if there's one thing that history has taught us, it's that Google knows how to keep its in-house products modern and stable from a software standpoint for years and years in a row.

In the hardware department, this bad boy is undeniably still sophisticated enough (especially for its new record low price), with no less than five super-capable cameras in tow, a more than respectable Google Tensor G4 processor under the hood, and 256 gigs of internal storage space (in the entry-level configuration discounted by a whopping $600 on Amazon) that sounds more than generous enough to keep up with my digital hoarding needs.


While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold certainly sounds even more tempting, with a big battery size upgrade, modest charging technology improvement, and added "Pixelsnap" support, I don't think I'm willing to wait until October andpay and extra 600 bucks for that overall lackluster list of changes and add-ons.

Now, I'll admit I haven't had the chance to spend a lot of time with a Pixel 9 Pro Fold unit myself, but I only had to take one look at those massive 8 and 6.3-inch screens in a store a little while back to realize I would buy this thing in a heartbeat at the right price. 

Well, that time seems to have arrived now (curiously enough, after Prime Day and months before Black Friday and Cyber Monday), and after checking out my colleague Preslav Kateliev's comprehensive Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, I'm about 99.99 percent certain that this is the best foldable for me... and many cost-conscious buyers just like me today.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
