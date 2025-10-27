The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro is a hit at $200 off on Amazon
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is much more tempting at 20% off — don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 Pro promo from October Prime Day? Well, this is your next best chance to save! Right now, the Pixel 9 Pro is down 20% on Amazon and just under $800, making it the go-to choice for Pixel fans.Missed the
If you followed Prime Big Deal Days, you probably know the handset was even cheaper this October 7-8. But the $250 discount we saw back then might not return until Black Friday, so this promo is about as good as it gets.
Under the hood, this Android phone features a Tensor G4 chip. As you can see from our Pixel 9 Pro review's performance tests, it's not as powerful as the Galaxy S24 or the iPhone 16 Pro, but it delivers a seamless, lag-free experience. Plus, the Tensor chipset provides multiple useful AI features, including Google Keep's Magic List and Call Notes.
Even with little light around, the camera doesn't disappoint. And if you want to turn your photos into real masterpieces, the camera app packs a slew of AI extras, such as Reimagine, Auto Frame, Add Me, and more.
Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro deliver more? Sure — but it also sells at its full $1,000 price now. If you're after a more affordable Google flagship experience (in a compact form factor), the Pixel 9 Pro clearly stands out. Grab yours and save 20% at Amazon.
If you followed Prime Big Deal Days, you probably know the handset was even cheaper this October 7-8. But the $250 discount we saw back then might not return until Black Friday, so this promo is about as good as it gets.
The Pixel 9 Pro delivers a lot across the board, too. It features a lovely 6.3-inch OLED display with excellent resolution and a buttery-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness and vivid colors, you're getting a top-tier visual experience.
Under the hood, this Android phone features a Tensor G4 chip. As you can see from our Pixel 9 Pro review's performance tests, it's not as powerful as the Galaxy S24 or the iPhone 16 Pro, but it delivers a seamless, lag-free experience. Plus, the Tensor chipset provides multiple useful AI features, including Google Keep's Magic List and Call Notes.
The camera is another standout. This Google Pixel phone features a triple rear setup with a 50MP main unit, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope camera, delivering detailed photos with lifelike colors in various settings.
Even with little light around, the camera doesn't disappoint. And if you want to turn your photos into real masterpieces, the camera app packs a slew of AI extras, such as Reimagine, Auto Frame, Add Me, and more.
Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro deliver more? Sure — but it also sells at its full $1,000 price now. If you're after a more affordable Google flagship experience (in a compact form factor), the Pixel 9 Pro clearly stands out. Grab yours and save 20% at Amazon.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
27 Oct, 2025The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro is a hit at $200 off on Amazon
23 Oct, 2025This Google Pixel 9 promo at Amazon just keeps getting better
15 Oct, 2025Amazon makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL way more tempting at $300 off
14 Oct, 2025Miraculously, the Pixel 9 is now cheaper than it was on Prime Day
08 Oct, 2025Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: