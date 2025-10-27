Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro is a hit at $200 off on Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is much more tempting at 20% off — don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel 9 Pro, showing its gorgeous display.
View now at Amazon
Missed the Google Pixel 10 Pro promo from October Prime Day? Well, this is your next best chance to save! Right now, the Pixel 9 Pro is down 20% on Amazon and just under $800, making it the go-to choice for Pixel fans.

Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off

$200 off (20%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available with a massive $200 discount at Amazon. The promo is only live on the model in Obsidian with 128GB of storage. If you're looking for a premium AI-ready phone with a compact 6.3-inch display, now's your chance to save.
Buy at Amazon

If you followed Prime Big Deal Days, you probably know the handset was even cheaper this October 7-8. But the $250 discount we saw back then might not return until Black Friday, so this promo is about as good as it gets.

The Pixel 9 Pro delivers a lot across the board, too. It features a lovely 6.3-inch OLED display with excellent resolution and a buttery-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness and vivid colors, you're getting a top-tier visual experience.

Under the hood, this Android phone features a Tensor G4 chip. As you can see from our Pixel 9 Pro review's performance tests, it's not as powerful as the Galaxy S24 or the iPhone 16 Pro, but it delivers a seamless, lag-free experience. Plus, the Tensor chipset provides multiple useful AI features, including Google Keep's Magic List and Call Notes.

The camera is another standout. This Google Pixel phone features a triple rear setup with a 50MP main unit, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope camera, delivering detailed photos with lifelike colors in various settings.

Even with little light around, the camera doesn't disappoint. And if you want to turn your photos into real masterpieces, the camera app packs a slew of AI extras, such as Reimagine, Auto Frame, Add Me, and more.

Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro deliver more? Sure — but it also sells at its full $1,000 price now. If you're after a more affordable Google flagship experience (in a compact form factor), the Pixel 9 Pro clearly stands out. Grab yours and save 20% at Amazon.

The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro is a hit at $200 off on Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
54 stories
27 Oct, 2025
The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro is a hit at $200 off on Amazon
23 Oct, 2025
This Google Pixel 9 promo at Amazon just keeps getting better
15 Oct, 2025
Amazon makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL way more tempting at $300 off
14 Oct, 2025
Miraculously, the Pixel 9 is now cheaper than it was on Prime Day
08 Oct, 2025
Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless