This Google Pixel 9 promo at Amazon just keeps getting better
Amazon just improved its Pixel 9 bargain, making it even harder to resist.
Less than two weeks ago, we highlighted a solid $200 price cut on one of the best Google Pixel phones. Fast forward to today, and that Pixel 9 promo at Amazon isn't just still available — it has become even more irresistible! Right now, the 128GB Obsidian model is down by $254, essentially making it cheaper than it was on Prime Day.
Yep, you read that last bit right. The Pixel 10 predecessor plunged by $250 during the event, and you can now save $254 on it. What's more, you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage. Then again, since only one color is enjoying such a huge price cut, we wouldn't expect the deal to last long.
The Android phone is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories, either. It features a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, delivering stunning photos with plenty of detail. As you can see in our Pixel 9 review, the camera holds up even in low-light conditions.
Sure, it doesn't have a telephoto camera like its successor. And yet, the Google Pixel 9 punches way above its weight at its current price. If you've been hesitating so far, this massive $254 discount might just be enough to convince you. But act fast — Amazon might not keep the sale long.
While the Pixel 10 does bring some exciting upgrades, the previous model is undoubtedly the better choice for budget-conscious users. With its 6.3-inch OLED display, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and excellent brightness, it provides a truly premium visual experience.
Performance is pretty snappy, too. The Pixel 9 features a Tensor G4 chipset under the hood, giving you an excellent day-to-day experience. However, it's far less powerful than the Galaxy S24 when it comes to raw horsepower. On the bright side, this Google Pixel phone packs impressive on-device AI capabilities that improve your experience and help you turn everyday photos into masterpieces.
