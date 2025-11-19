You and Motorola care a lot about a phone's battery size, but other things are also important

Battery capacity is important for almost everyone





At least almost everyone who voted in my little poll below over the last couple of weeks. We're talking a combined 95.46 percent of close to one thousand respondents, which is... a lot of people.





How important is a phone's battery capacity for you? The most important thing Pretty important Not that important Not at all important The most important thing 33.4% Pretty important 62.13% Not that important 3.96% Not at all important 0.51%





But while it was certainly easy to anticipate that a very small percentage of you dear readers would show complete or nearly complete disregard for a phone's battery capacity (especially in an article talking about a device like the Moto G57 Power ), I must confess it'd have been much harder for me to predict the split between the other two possible answers.





Those were really the only sensible options in the poll, so I definitely wouldn't have been surprised to see a perfect 50-50 split between them. That was evidently not the case, which actually makes me happy, and in a way, should encourage Motorola to keep trying to challenge Samsung and Apple around the world using a multitude of weapons and especially combining said weapons in different and often surprising ways.

A jack of all trades is what many of you are searching





... and what Motorola can deliver in a lot of places at a lot of different price points. Now, I would love to find out exactly what other aspects are equally important to a phone's battery size for you, which is why I will open a brand-new poll today.





What else is important for you besides a phone's battery size? Screen size (the bigger, the better) Screen quality Raw power Camera performance Charging speeds Software support Build quality Thin profile Screen size (the bigger, the better) 3.13% Screen quality 15.63% Raw power 9.38% Camera performance 34.38% Charging speeds 0% Software support 18.75% Build quality 12.5% Thin profile 6.25%





But in the meantime, I believe it's worth highlighting (once again) that most Motorolas have plenty more going for them than just ridiculously large batteries. That includes ultra-affordable devices like the aforementioned Moto G57 Power, which comes with a remarkably robust construction, silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable screen, and fast 30W charging technology, as well as costlier models like the Edge 70

Granted, the Edge 70 is significantly less impressive at first glance in the battery capacity department, but for a razor-thin 6mm device, that 4,800mAh cell size might be an even greater engineering feat than the G57 Power's 7,000mAh battery at an 8.6mm profile.





The inherent risk of trying to please everyone and tick every box (including a reasonable price point) is for a company's jack-of-all-trades to prove a master of none. But at least compared to many of its rivals, Motorola seems to be doing a tremendous job from that standpoint as well, typically finding the perfect angle to set products like the Edge 70 and Moto G57 Power apart from the crowd.

Wait, so why isn't Motorola more successful?





That, my friends, remains the million-dollar question... only billions of dollars in marketing can answer. Yes, I believe that stronger advertising is the key to this brand's future success, as it appears to me that not enough people are aware of all the things Moto devices can do at competition-beating prices.









Be honest, things like battery life, camera performance, screen quality, charging speeds, and software support are important to you when buying a new phone, but it's also crucial (for at least some of you) to impress your friends or be accepted by them with your "cool" brand choice. And unfortunately for Motorola, its name is (still) not very cool. But the Razr portfolio is certainly helping with that , and the Edge family has plenty of potential on the same front too.

