Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

You and Motorola care a lot about a phone's battery size, but other things are also important

A recent poll shows that battery capacity is a key smartphone buying factor for many of you.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android
Moto G57 Power promotional image
If the first thing you expect from a Moto handset nowadays is a competition-crushing battery, you're probably not alone. But while Motorola has clearly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the global mobile industry primarily on this one general strength of many of its recent devices, no one likes a one-trick pony.

Battery capacity is important for almost everyone


At least almost everyone who voted in my little poll below over the last couple of weeks. We're talking a combined 95.46 percent of close to one thousand respondents, which is... a lot of people.

How important is a phone's battery capacity for you?

Vote View Result

But while it was certainly easy to anticipate that a very small percentage of you dear readers would show complete or nearly complete disregard for a phone's battery capacity (especially in an article talking about a device like the Moto G57 Power), I must confess it'd have been much harder for me to predict the split between the other two possible answers.

Those were really the only sensible options in the poll, so I definitely wouldn't have been surprised to see a perfect 50-50 split between them. That was evidently not the case, which actually makes me happy, and in a way, should encourage Motorola to keep trying to challenge Samsung and Apple around the world using a multitude of weapons and especially combining said weapons in different and often surprising ways.

A jack of all trades is what many of you are searching


... and what Motorola can deliver in a lot of places at a lot of different price points. Now, I would love to find out exactly what other aspects are equally important to a phone's battery size for you, which is why I will open a brand-new poll today.

What else is important for you besides a phone's battery size?

Vote View Result

But in the meantime, I believe it's worth highlighting (once again) that most Motorolas have plenty more going for them than just ridiculously large batteries. That includes ultra-affordable devices like the aforementioned Moto G57 Power, which comes with a remarkably robust construction, silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable screen, and fast 30W charging technology, as well as costlier models like the Edge 70.

Granted, the Edge 70 is significantly less impressive at first glance in the battery capacity department, but for a razor-thin 6mm device, that 4,800mAh cell size might be an even greater engineering feat than the G57 Power's 7,000mAh battery at an 8.6mm profile.

The inherent risk of trying to please everyone and tick every box (including a reasonable price point) is for a company's jack-of-all-trades to prove a master of none. But at least compared to many of its rivals, Motorola seems to be doing a tremendous job from that standpoint as well, typically finding the perfect angle to set products like the Edge 70 and Moto G57 Power apart from the crowd.

Wait, so why isn't Motorola more successful?


That, my friends, remains the million-dollar question... only billions of dollars in marketing can answer. Yes, I believe that stronger advertising is the key to this brand's future success, as it appears to me that not enough people are aware of all the things Moto devices can do at competition-beating prices.


Be honest, things like battery life, camera performance, screen quality, charging speeds, and software support are important to you when buying a new phone, but it's also crucial (for at least some of you) to impress your friends or be accepted by them with your "cool" brand choice. And unfortunately for Motorola, its name is (still) not very cool. But the Razr portfolio is certainly helping with that, and the Edge family has plenty of potential on the same front too.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless