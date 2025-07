T-Satellite is here and trolls AT&T and Verizon big time

T-Mobile

The wait is over and T-Mobile 's Starlink-backed satellite service, called T-Satellite , is now live. It was in beta for many months, but T-Satellite's official page now says:brags (rightfully so) that thanks to Starlink's 650+ satellites, you get more coverage on the same phone. The Magenta carrier doesn't miss the opportunity to troll its Verizon and AT&T rivals, though.For now, T-Satellite allows users to text on over 60 supported phones – as time goes by, data and calls will be added. The service extends coverage to remote areas where traditional signals can't reach. Beside sending and receiving texts, users can share their location, contact 911, get emergency alerts, and send pictures and voice messages through Google Messages. Soon, more devices will support multimedia messaging, and select apps will gain access to satellite data.T-Satellite is supported on a wide range of popular smartphones. All models from Apple's iPhone 13 through iPhone 16 series are compatible. Google's latest Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold , also support the service. Among Samsung devices, compatibility spans across the Galaxy S21 to S25 series, as well as the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models, plus several Galaxy A series models like the A54 and the A56. Select models from Motorola's Razr series and Moto G lineup are included too. Some devices may requirevariants to enable full satellite functionality.is on a mission to eliminate dead zones for good, as the company puts. There are over 500,000 square miles in the US that remain untouched by any carrier's towers – and that's where T-Satellite is supposed to come into play.isn't just promoting its new satellite service, though – it's openly trollingandas well. In its messaging around the official rollout of the space service,claims its rivals are "scrambling to catch up", while it's already offering coverage from space.takes the brunt of the jabs, withhighlighting thathas "less than 10" satellites (compared to's 650+) and joking thatcustomers will be stuck waving their device in the air "like a magic wand" to get a signal. The company also mocks's limited phone compatibility, suggesting customers read the fine print to find out their devices likely won't work.doesn't get off lightly either.quips that users are still "searching the skies for signs of life" from's satellite service, which remains in testing with "no timeline" in sight. It even adds that with, users "won't be texting – but [they] will be reconsidering".Nothing wrong withteasing its rivals: the trolling tone is playful, at least to me. Companies should use bold(er) humor every once in a while – not everything out there has to be said either in formal, dry tone or with infantile, skin-deep jokes.As far as T-Satellite goes, I'm not in the US, but it sounds like those who often leave the city for the great outdoors will benefit from the service!