Google may put another annoying limitation on Pixel 10 users with an upcoming update
Tinkering with your Pixel 10 could become more difficult with a Google software update.
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Pixel 10 Pro is among the affected devices. | Image by PhoneArena
Android has always been much easier to tinker with than iOS, which is considered one of its major advantages. That’s slowly changing, and Google may be preparing another blow to the freedom of its software, at least for the Pixel 10 phones.
Google may launch a bootloader update in one of the upcoming Android releases for the Pixel 10 series smartphones. That update will increment the anti-rollback version of the bootloader, according to information from Mystic Leaks shared on Telegram.
After the update, Pixel 10 users won’t be able to downgrade their devices to a lower version of Android in the most straightforward ways available. If they try it, there’s a chance to brick their devices.
However, more advanced users could still use a workaround if they want to go to an older Android build. To accomplish that, they’ll need to sideload a full OTA image.
That’s far from the first time we hear about an anti-rollback measure on an Android smartphone. Google’s own Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 devices got such an update in May 2025, which the company said was because of vulnerabilities in those older versions.
OnePlus also implemented a more strict anti-rollback system on some of its devices, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 15, earlier this year. Samsung and Xiaomi also have anti-rollback features for their devices.
Google’s new anti-rollback update and the recently announced changes to the sideloading rules make it feel like freedom is slowly slipping away from Android. If those changes continue, we could see a complete overhaul of Android’s identity, which would be a pity.
Pixel 10 devices may get an anti-rollback protection update
Google may launch a bootloader update in one of the upcoming Android releases for the Pixel 10 series smartphones. That update will increment the anti-rollback version of the bootloader, according to information from Mystic Leaks shared on Telegram.
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It is unclear when that update may launch, but it will be limited only to the Pixel 10 devices launched in 2025, which are the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apparently that update won’t affect the Pixel 10a, which was launched last month.
No more downgrades
All 2025 Pixel 10 devices may be affected. | Image by PhoneArena
After the update, Pixel 10 users won’t be able to downgrade their devices to a lower version of Android in the most straightforward ways available. If they try it, there’s a chance to brick their devices.
However, more advanced users could still use a workaround if they want to go to an older Android build. To accomplish that, they’ll need to sideload a full OTA image.
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Not the first time that happens
That’s far from the first time we hear about an anti-rollback measure on an Android smartphone. Google’s own Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 devices got such an update in May 2025, which the company said was because of vulnerabilities in those older versions.
How important is to be able to tinker with your phone for you?
OnePlus also implemented a more strict anti-rollback system on some of its devices, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 15, earlier this year. Samsung and Xiaomi also have anti-rollback features for their devices.
Another freedom taken
Google’s new anti-rollback update and the recently announced changes to the sideloading rules make it feel like freedom is slowly slipping away from Android. If those changes continue, we could see a complete overhaul of Android’s identity, which would be a pity.
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