Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing: will the foldable iPhone and Pixel 11 Pro Fold make it look overpriced?





The The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is Samsung 's upcoming flagship foldable, due for announcement sometime in June, and rumors are now starting to address the elephant in the room: its potential pricing.





A foldable phone is obviously an expensive phone already, and the economic situation may have you concerned about the upcoming Fold 8's pricing. Here's what we expect.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing: will there be a price hike?











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That's an $80 price hike on both, done without announcement, and its timing is quite telling for what we can expect from the Fold 8's pricing.





Here's what we expect from the Z Fold 8 's pricing this time:

*Expected prices





If Samsung prices the Fold 8 as rumors and expectations suggest, at first glance it may look like no price hike was introduced.





However...





How much did the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cost?





Galaxy Z Fold 7 's pricing was not entirely what we see today on Samsung's website (see below). Moreover, the phone did experience yet another price hike from the At launch, the's pricing was not entirely what we see today on Samsung's website (see below). Moreover, the phone did experience yet another price hike from the Galaxy Z Fold 6









I reckon you can see the trend here. Since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (launched in 2023), Samsung has been steadily raising the prices of the foldable.





Trust me, I believe Samsung has the right to raise its prices if it wishes (although I may tend to think it's a little unfair if it does it quietly), and after all, the market will respond how it responds.

But we can see the trend, and it's not likely to change direction with the Fold 8.





What's the competition doing?









Things are getting interesting when we look at the competition. This year, we'll potentially have the first foldable iPhone (called by some as the iPhone Ultra), and it's going to shift the foldable phone market, likely significantly.





I'd say many people would be attracted to Apple's attempt at the foldable market, and as such, things may change, as they almost always do when Apple enters the chat.





First foldable iPhone rumored prices:

256 GB (starting price): $1,999

512 GB: $2,199

1 TB: $2,399





Rumors about the first foldable iPhone initially suggested a more expensive device, but nowadays they're mostly claiming a Z Fold-like pricing. If that's true, Samsung's prices would match the first foldable iPhone 's prices.





Not the 1 TB option, though. Rumors claim a $200 jump between storage variants for the iPhone, so the 1 TB version is expected to be at $2,399.





That would make it cheaper than Samsung's, and that is un-Apple-ish. And very interesting. I won't be surprised if Cupertino actually plans to undercut Samsung's pricing, but we'll see on that.









Pixel 10 Pro Fold prices:

256 GB: $1,799

512 GB: $1,919

1 TB: $2,149



Pixel 10 Pro Fold in 2025 kept the same prices as the Pixel 11 Pro Fold , but even if it raises prices, it will likely go to a $1,899 starting price. Thein 2025 kept the same prices as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and introduced a 1 TB storage option. So far, however, leaks have not said what to expect from the Pixel 11 series prices or the, but even if it raises prices, it will likely go to a $1,899 starting price.





Rumored Pixel 11 Pro Fold prices (no price hike leaked just yet):

256GB: $1,799

512 GB: $1,919

1 TB: $2,149





Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide









Samsung is reportedly including a wider Galaxy foldable this year alongside the Fold 8: a Galaxy Z Fold Wide (or Fold 8 Wide). According to some rumors, the phone may be slightly cheaper than the Fold 8.





Rumors situate it between $1,799 and $1,999 for a starting price with 256 GB. The phone carries a wider design (when opened, it looks more like a tablet, not a square), and it's said to compete with the foldable iPhone . Potentially.





It may be a cheaper option for foldable fans, so maybe its existence is for Samsung to cover the buyers it may lose with the rising Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices. We'll see if it succeeds.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing: what are your options





Foldable phones are expensive, and that's a given. With the consistent raising of prices over the last couple of years by Samsung, the Fold is starting to look more and more expensive.





And it's understandable: that's the ultimate foldable flagship by the company, and as such, it's bound to be expensive. However, there are options for you even if you don't have $2k ready to spend on gadgets.





Verizon, Many people actually buy phones on installment plans with their carrier of choice. Carriers ( AT&T T-Mobile , MVNOs) often offer sweet deals for popular phones, including Samsung's.





You may be able to get a price reduction by trading in your old phone or getting a new line. The trade-in discount is likely to be higher if your phone is newer and in better condition.





Meanwhile, Samsung also often offers exceptional deals on its website, including enhanced trade-in offers. Also, during shopping events, its phones, including flagships, get price reductions.





Galaxy Z Fold 8: will it be worth the price?









It's difficult to say. Rumors are painting an exciting picture when it comes to the foldable getting a nearly "creaseless" display and a more refined design. Also, it's expected to have seriously capable cameras with a 200 MP main sensor and an upgraded ultra-wide, and advanced AI features, including the new Gemini Intelligence.





And yet, it looks like a rather incremental upgrade over the Z Fold 7 with not as many changes as one would probably like. Battery and charging are said to improve, but nothing revolutionary, and some rumors claim Samsung may use the same OLED material as it has for three generations already.





The question of whether it's worth it would also depend slightly on what Apple does with its foldable. What the pricing would be, as well as if there would be any fancy features or capabilities for that phone.





From what rumors claim so far, the Fold 8 would be a very well-rounded, premium, and great-looking foldable phone . Whether it's worth it is ultimately up to the individual's needs and budget.

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We're currently dealing with a tricky situation with mobile tech pricing. The demands from AI computing are raising the prices for memory chips and other components, and this is influencing the entire industry.