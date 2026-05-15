New Galaxy Z Flip 8 case leak reveals that its biggest upgrade may not happen after all
With the Z Flip 8, Samsung may stick to the same disappointing wireless charging strategy as the Galaxy S27.
Render of the Galaxy Z Flip 8. | Image by My Mobiles
Samsung is widely expected to announce its next slate of foldable smartphones this summer, most likely in July. We’ve already seen renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and now we can get an even better look at the flip phone.
New images of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have surfaced from a couple of listings published by case maker Dux Ducis. The new images line up with the previous leaks about the design of Samsung’s upcoming flip foldable but show it from more angles than we’ve seen before.
Just like earlier leaks suggested, the Z Flip 8 may look practically identical to its predecessor, with one rather small exception. The new model is expected to measure about half a millimeter thinner when folded, with the rest of the measurements remaining practically the same.
One intriguing detail about the new images is that they come from two separate listings for Z Flip 8 cases. Those are visually identical, but one of them features magnetic strips on the back, while the other is completely clear.
This difference could mean that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may not feature built-in magnets for wireless charging. Instead, Samsung may make it Qi2 Ready and require an external case to provide magnetic alignment when charging wirelessly.
Just a few weeks ago, we heard rumors and saw dummies of all of Samsung’s upcoming foldables suggesting they may feature built-in magnets. However, those could’ve been just markings of where the magnets should be on external cases.
That won’t be the first time Samsung has the same approach to wireless charging on its flagship phone. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 are also Qi2 Ready and don’t feature built-in magnets.
Rumors about the foldable iPhone suggest that Apple is taking the same path as Samsung and won’t provide MagSafe support with it. That would make the iPhone Ultra the first premium iPhone without MagSafe support since the iPhone 12 series.
I don’t think Samsung will make a flip foldable one of its first devices to feature built-in magnets for wireless charging and a whole accessory ecosystem. My bet is that we’ll see such features first on the Galaxy S27 series, followed by the 2027 foldables.
The full Galaxy Z Flip 8 design leaks in case renders
New images of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have surfaced from a couple of listings published by case maker Dux Ducis. The new images line up with the previous leaks about the design of Samsung’s upcoming flip foldable but show it from more angles than we’ve seen before.
Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in a case. | Images by Dux Ducis
Just like earlier leaks suggested, the Z Flip 8 may look practically identical to its predecessor, with one rather small exception. The new model is expected to measure about half a millimeter thinner when folded, with the rest of the measurements remaining practically the same.
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Qi2 support is still unconfirmed
One intriguing detail about the new images is that they come from two separate listings for Z Flip 8 cases. Those are visually identical, but one of them features magnetic strips on the back, while the other is completely clear.
The same case, but with magnets. | Images by Dux Ducis
This difference could mean that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may not feature built-in magnets for wireless charging. Instead, Samsung may make it Qi2 Ready and require an external case to provide magnetic alignment when charging wirelessly.
Not such a big surprise
Just a few weeks ago, we heard rumors and saw dummies of all of Samsung’s upcoming foldables suggesting they may feature built-in magnets. However, those could’ve been just markings of where the magnets should be on external cases.
How important is Qi2 wireless charging support for you?
That won’t be the first time Samsung has the same approach to wireless charging on its flagship phone. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 are also Qi2 Ready and don’t feature built-in magnets.
Rumors about the foldable iPhone suggest that Apple is taking the same path as Samsung and won’t provide MagSafe support with it. That would make the iPhone Ultra the first premium iPhone without MagSafe support since the iPhone 12 series.
Hardly a killer feature
I don’t think Samsung will make a flip foldable one of its first devices to feature built-in magnets for wireless charging and a whole accessory ecosystem. My bet is that we’ll see such features first on the Galaxy S27 series, followed by the 2027 foldables.
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