Google finally opens up the Android 17 beta to third-party phones, but you shouldn’t install it
Two more devices are getting access to the Android 17 Beta 2.
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Android 17’s beta is at its early stage. | Image by Google
Google appears on track with the development of Android 17, as the company has already started the beta testing of the software. It took the company less than two weeks to move from the first to the second beta of the operating system, but both had limited availability. Now, it appears that the. Android 17 beta is coming to at least two more devices.
Owners of the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 Pro can now download and install the Android 17 Beta 2 on their phones. However, it is recommended to skip it if that’s your primary smartphone, as the software is still very rough.
Android 17 Beta 2 is now available for two more devices
Owners of the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 Pro can now download and install the Android 17 Beta 2 on their phones. However, it is recommended to skip it if that’s your primary smartphone, as the software is still very rough.
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Both Oppo and OnePlus warn that Android 17 Beta 2 comes with a swath of known issues and bugs, some of which sound severe. Installing the beta on both devices also includes wiping all their data. That’s why both brands say the release is suited for developers and other advanced users.
To install the Android 17 Beta 2 on the OnePlus 15 or Oppo Find X9 Pro, you need to own a device that’s not carrier locked. If your device was purchased from a carrier and it’s locked to a certain mobile network, you won’t be able to install the beta.
OnePlus and Oppo warn that among the various known issues, there’s a real risk of bricking your phone if you don’t know what you’re doing during the installation process. Compared to that, installing the Android 17 beta on a Pixel device is far easier and safer. That’s possible on devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series to the latest Pixel 10 devices.
I don’t need Oppo and OnePlus to make the Android 17 Beta 2 sound a little scary. As interesting as it may sound to see the latest software before its official release, that’s rarely a smooth experience. Like any other beta, Android 17 is also destined to come with various issues and incompatibilities that are likely not worth the risk.
It won’t work on all variants of the phone
OnePlus is warning that the beta is unstable and meant for developers. | Image by OnePlus
To install the Android 17 Beta 2 on the OnePlus 15 or Oppo Find X9 Pro, you need to own a device that’s not carrier locked. If your device was purchased from a carrier and it’s locked to a certain mobile network, you won’t be able to install the beta.
Do you plan installing an Android 17 Beta?
OnePlus and Oppo warn that among the various known issues, there’s a real risk of bricking your phone if you don’t know what you’re doing during the installation process. Compared to that, installing the Android 17 beta on a Pixel device is far easier and safer. That’s possible on devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series to the latest Pixel 10 devices.
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Better wait
I don’t need Oppo and OnePlus to make the Android 17 Beta 2 sound a little scary. As interesting as it may sound to see the latest software before its official release, that’s rarely a smooth experience. Like any other beta, Android 17 is also destined to come with various issues and incompatibilities that are likely not worth the risk.
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