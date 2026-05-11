Sony has one simple way to instantly dominate the smartphone market
Xperia flagships sound good already, and solving one significant issue could help them dominate the market.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Xperia 1 VIII can be a market success if Sony fixes one issue. | Image by My Mobiles
Sony is about to announce the Xperia 1 VIII, which is rumored to come with a big redesign and an upgraded camera. We still don’t have any official details about the device, but a recent survey has revealed the one simple step that could turn it into a massive success.
Rumors about the Sony Xperia 1 VIII suggest that it could come at an even higher price than its already expensive predecessor. While the device is expected to also feature several significant upgrades, a recent survey has revealed that those could be far from enough to secure its commercial success.
When asked what could help Sony sell more phones, almost 75% of the PhoneArena readers said it was lower prices. That’s understandable, as the rumored price of the Xperia 1 VIII in Europe is about €300 higher than that of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The second most popular answer to our survey is that Sony can’t do anything to change its market position. Almost 12% of you say that the company’s phones are now part of the past, which is understandable in light of the company’s recent track record.
It’s been a while since Sony was among the most relevant smartphone companies in the world. While its competitors were pushing the boundaries and doing their best to keep prices low, the Japanese company was stubborn with its design and optimistic with the pricing.
As nice as it is to have features such as a 3.5 mm jack, front-facing stereo speakers, and an easily accessible SIM tray, those don’t bring mainstream success alone. Mix them with fresh design and, most importantly, a competitive price, and then we can talk.
Sony Xperia 1 VIII could sell greatly at a lower price
Rumors about the Sony Xperia 1 VIII suggest that it could come at an even higher price than its already expensive predecessor. While the device is expected to also feature several significant upgrades, a recent survey has revealed that those could be far from enough to secure its commercial success.
What do you think could help Sony sell more phones?
When asked what could help Sony sell more phones, almost 75% of the PhoneArena readers said it was lower prices. That’s understandable, as the rumored price of the Xperia 1 VIII in Europe is about €300 higher than that of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Some way out
Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII announcement event invitation. | Image by Sony
The second most popular answer to our survey is that Sony can’t do anything to change its market position. Almost 12% of you say that the company’s phones are now part of the past, which is understandable in light of the company’s recent track record.
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There’s light at the end of the tunnel, though. About 7% of you think that featuring better hardware could help Sony move more phones, and another 6% believe the answer is a major design update.
A challenging moment for Sony
It’s been a while since Sony was among the most relevant smartphone companies in the world. While its competitors were pushing the boundaries and doing their best to keep prices low, the Japanese company was stubborn with its design and optimistic with the pricing.
As nice as it is to have features such as a 3.5 mm jack, front-facing stereo speakers, and an easily accessible SIM tray, those don’t bring mainstream success alone. Mix them with fresh design and, most importantly, a competitive price, and then we can talk.
I’ve always loved Sony phones, and I’d love the company to succeed, especially in a tough period like now. It makes me happy to see that many other people think the solution is as simple as launching its devices at a lower price, because that’s a tangible fix. What’s left is to hope that the company will listen to its potential buyers before the May 13 premiere.
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