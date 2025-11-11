Google finally makes some of the best Pixel 10 features available for older devices
Older Pixel smartphones are finally getting some features that Google was keeping exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.
Google has just launched the November Pixel Drop with several new features for its flagship smartphones. Packed with changes, such as notification summaries and a power-saving mode for Maps, the update also brings some Pixel 10 features to older Pixel devices.
Google launched its Journal app with the Pixel 10, but now the company is launching it on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series. The app utilizes the on-device Gemini Nano AI model for some of its features, which is why it won’t make its way to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices.
That new section has debuted with the Pixel 10 but is now arriving for the Pixel 6 and older devices.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 didn’t get the November update, and it is unclear when the announced new models will reach those devices. That’s in stark contrast to Apple’s software update approach. While older iPhones also miss some newer iOS features, Apple launches its updates for all supported devices simultaneously. As much as I like the Pixel series, I think what Google does is a letdown for its long-time users.
Google’s Journal app is no longer exclusive to the Pixel 10
Journal is Google’s answer to Apple’s app with the same name, which launched with iOS 17 and the iPhone 15 in 2023. The app is like a private diary on your Pixel smartphone, which uses AI to give journaling prompts and help you make sense of your day.
Pixel 6 and newer will get a new Device health & support section
Another substantial change comes to the bottom of the Settings list. Older Pixel devices used to feature a “Tips & support” section, but that has been changed to a “Device health & support” section with a few new features. The section essentially includes everything related to the maintenance, health, diagnostics, and support tools in one place.
If your device has detected any issues, they will be highlighted at the top of the new section. Underneath, you’ll get information about battery health, device temperature, storage, and available software updates. Further down, you’ll be able to access charging and touch diagnostics. There’s also a search menu at the top that lets you access an AI-powered experience.
Coming soon, hopefully
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 didn’t get the November update, and it is unclear when the announced new models will reach those devices. That’s in stark contrast to Apple’s software update approach. While older iPhones also miss some newer iOS features, Apple launches its updates for all supported devices simultaneously. As much as I like the Pixel series, I think what Google does is a letdown for its long-time users.
