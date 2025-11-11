Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Google finally makes some of the best Pixel 10 features available for older devices

Older Pixel smartphones are finally getting some features that Google was keeping exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.

A man holding a Pixel 7 and a Pixel 8 devices in his hand, the phones’ backs facing the camera.
Google has just launched the November Pixel Drop with several new features for its flagship smartphones. Packed with changes, such as notification summaries and a power-saving mode for Maps, the update also brings some Pixel 10 features to older Pixel devices.

Google’s Journal app is no longer exclusive to the Pixel 10


Google launched its Journal app with the Pixel 10, but now the company is launching it on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series. The app utilizes the on-device Gemini Nano AI model for some of its features, which is why it won’t make its way to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices.

Journal is Google’s answer to Apple’s app with the same name, which launched with iOS 17 and the iPhone 15 in 2023. The app is like a private diary on your Pixel smartphone, which uses AI to give journaling prompts and help you make sense of your day.

Pixel 6 and newer will get a new Device health & support section



Pixel Journal. | Image credit — Google

Another substantial change comes to the bottom of the Settings list. Older Pixel devices used to feature a “Tips & support” section, but that has been changed to a “Device health & support” section with a few new features. The section essentially includes everything related to the maintenance, health, diagnostics, and support tools in one place. 

If your device has detected any issues, they will be highlighted at the top of the new section. Underneath, you’ll get information about battery health, device temperature, storage, and available software updates. Further down, you’ll be able to access charging and touch diagnostics. There’s also a search menu at the top that lets you access an AI-powered experience.

Are missing new features making you consider updating your phone?

Vote View Result


That new section has debuted with the Pixel 10 but is now arriving for the Pixel 6 and older devices.

Coming soon, hopefully


The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 didn’t get the November update, and it is unclear when the announced new models will reach those devices. That’s in stark contrast to Apple’s software update approach. While older iPhones also miss some newer iOS features, Apple launches its updates for all supported devices simultaneously. As much as I like the Pixel series, I think what Google does is a letdown for its long-time users.

