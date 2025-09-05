Google adds a very useful feature to Android's Circle to Search

Google's Circle to Search is a very popular feature for Android users, and it is fairly simple to use. Find an item on your screen that you want to know more about and long-press the navigation bar, that horizontal line at the very bottom of your display. That will result in a Google Search pop-up appearing at the bottom of your screen. When you see that, take your finger and draw a circle around the item you want to search. The search results appear at the bottom of the display.





Today, Google announced that it is improving translation in Circle to Search, allowing you to translate words as you scroll. Google tells us (and I have absolutely no reason to doubt them!) that translation is one of the most used features of Circle to Search. That's cool, or as they say in France, "C'est génial !" But there is a problem if you are translating a long page. Every time you scroll down to translate additional content, you have to restart the process, which is known in the trade as a PIA. I'm sure you can figure out what it means.

Do you use Circle to Search often? Yes. It's a great feature that allows me to search fast. No. It's not a big deal. I have no opinion on it. Yes. It's a great feature that allows me to search fast. 100% No. It's not a big deal. 0% I have no opinion on it. 0%





The guys and gals at Google came up with something that will allow you to continue translating while scrolling down to read the rest of the content. When you have the text that you want to translate on the display of your Android phone , long-press the navigation bar, tap the Translate icon, and press "scroll and translate." As you scroll down the page, the translation will continue and even keep translating as you switch apps.





The update starts rolling out on Android devices later this week starting with select Samsung Galaxy handsets. That explains why it hasn't arrived yet on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release.











Recommended Stories

Unlike the new feature which will translate as you scroll, you can translate an entire page at one time by having the complete page you want translated on your screen. Long-press on the notification bar and when the Google Search pop-up appears, tap the Translate icon twice and the entire page on your display will be translated to the language you've selected.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!