Google adds a very useful feature to Android's Circle to Search

This new feature will make it easier for Android users to use Circle to Search to translate a menu or a large page.

Google
An illustration from Google shows the Circle to Search feature.
Google's Circle to Search is a very popular feature for Android users, and it is fairly simple to use. Find an item on your screen that you want to know more about and long-press the navigation bar, that horizontal line at the very bottom of your display. That will result in a Google Search pop-up appearing at the bottom of your screen. When you see that, take your finger and draw a circle around the item you want to search. The search results appear at the bottom of the display.

Today, Google announced that it is improving translation in Circle to Search, allowing you to translate words as you scroll. Google tells us (and I have absolutely no reason to doubt them!) that translation is one of the most used features of Circle to Search. That's cool, or as they say in France, "C'est génial !" But there is a problem if you are translating a long page. Every time you scroll down to translate additional content, you have to restart the process, which is known in the trade as a PIA. I'm sure you can figure out what it means.

The guys and gals at Google came up with something that will allow you to continue translating while scrolling down to read the rest of the content. When you have the text that you want to translate on the display of your Android phone, long-press the navigation bar, tap the Translate icon, and press "scroll and translate." As you scroll down the page, the translation will continue and even keep translating as you switch apps.

The update starts rolling out on Android devices later this week starting with select Samsung Galaxy handsets. That explains why it hasn't arrived yet on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release.

Screenshot of the scroll and translate feature on Circle to Search.
The scroll and translate feature will be coming soon. | Image credit-Google

This new feature makes translating a menu seamless without you having to stop to reset the translation feature between appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Circle to Search initially launched on the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series back in January 2024. Just a few months ago, Google added a couple of features to Circle to Search including song recognition features and a method that allows you to translate an entire page using Circle to Search at one time.

Unlike the new feature which will translate as you scroll, you can translate an entire page at one time by having the complete page you want translated on your screen. Long-press on the notification bar and when the Google Search pop-up appears, tap the Translate icon twice and the entire page on your display will be translated to the language you've selected.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless