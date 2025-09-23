Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung's latest bargain make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 much harder to resist

Top-tier foldable performance is much more affordable, thanks to Samsung's latest Z Fold 7 deal.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, being held half-folded by a person.
Looking for a premium foldable phone? Seek no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This device checks all the boxes — superb displays, excellent performance, top-tier camera, and multiple Galaxy AI goodies. Then again, it usually costs quite a bit, retailing for $1,999.99 in its base storage configuration. But now, the Samsung Store has a special offer that saves you $300, no trade-in required.

$300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7

$1699 99
$1999 99
$300 off (15%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now available at an awesome discount at the official Store. Right now, you can grab the 256GB model for $300 off. This promo requires no trade-in, making it even sweeter.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 7: save up to $1,000 with trade-ins

$999 99
$1999 99
$1000 off (50%)
Don't mind trading in a Galaxy S25 Ultra or a Galaxy Z Fold 6 in good condition? In that case, pick Samsung's trade-in offer, which saves you up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Want even bigger savings? Consider the official store’s trade-in deal. With a Galaxy S25 Ultra or Z Fold 6 trade-in, you can grab the 256GB Fold 7 for only $999.99 — basically the price of a Galaxy S25+.

This Android handset offers multiple upgrades over its predecessor, solidifying its spot among the best foldable phones in 2025. For instance, it has a larger 6.5-inch cover screen, which is much more comfortable to use. With a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, vivid colors, and exceptional brightness, this screen feels truly premium. The same goes for the main panel, which measures 7 inches and boasts an improved hinge — and sturdy hinges are a must in foldable devices.

What about performance? In true flagship fashion, this model comes with none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering massive potential for just about anything. Whether you’re gaming, browsing, or multitasking heavily, this Samsung phone keeps up with anything.

Camera capabilities are just as impressive — the device packs a 200MP main camera, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review’s sample photos show, it captures images with superb detail and lifelike colors.

Factor in the Android 16 right out of the box and the plethora of AI features, and you’ve got a proper flagship foldable. Plus, it’ll stay safe and reliable for years, as Samsung has committed to seven years of continuous support.

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons to pick the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Sure, it’s not the cheapest foldable out there, but Samsung’s latest promos make it much more attractive. Grab yours for $300 off without trade-ins or take advantage of the $1,000 trade-in credit before it’s too late.

Samsung&#039;s latest bargain make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 much harder to resist

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2

OnePlus 15’s major redesign appears in real-world photos

by Ilia Temelkov • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless