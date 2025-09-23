Samsung's latest bargain make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 much harder to resist
Top-tier foldable performance is much more affordable, thanks to Samsung's latest Z Fold 7 deal.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a premium foldable phone? Seek no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This device checks all the boxes — superb displays, excellent performance, top-tier camera, and multiple Galaxy AI goodies. Then again, it usually costs quite a bit, retailing for $1,999.99 in its base storage configuration. But now, the Samsung Store has a special offer that saves you $300, no trade-in required.
Want even bigger savings? Consider the official store’s trade-in deal. With a Galaxy S25 Ultra or Z Fold 6 trade-in, you can grab the 256GB Fold 7 for only $999.99 — basically the price of a Galaxy S25+.
Camera capabilities are just as impressive — the device packs a 200MP main camera, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review’s sample photos show, it captures images with superb detail and lifelike colors.
Factor in the Android 16 right out of the box and the plethora of AI features, and you’ve got a proper flagship foldable. Plus, it’ll stay safe and reliable for years, as Samsung has committed to seven years of continuous support.
As you can see, there are plenty of reasons to pick the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Sure, it’s not the cheapest foldable out there, but Samsung’s latest promos make it much more attractive. Grab yours for $300 off without trade-ins or take advantage of the $1,000 trade-in credit before it’s too late.
This Android handset offers multiple upgrades over its predecessor, solidifying its spot among the best foldable phones in 2025. For instance, it has a larger 6.5-inch cover screen, which is much more comfortable to use. With a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, vivid colors, and exceptional brightness, this screen feels truly premium. The same goes for the main panel, which measures 7 inches and boasts an improved hinge — and sturdy hinges are a must in foldable devices.
What about performance? In true flagship fashion, this model comes with none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering massive potential for just about anything. Whether you’re gaming, browsing, or multitasking heavily, this Samsung phone keeps up with anything.
