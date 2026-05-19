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Pittsburgh parents protest a cellphone tower next to a high school – it's not just about radiation

What about strong winds?!

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Sebastian Pier
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Cell tower.
Cell towers always drive emotions up. | Image by BLiNQ Networks
It doesn't matter whether your local cellphone tower is housing T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T – or maybe all three telcos' – equipment on it.

Some will welcome it, some will not. More often than not, that second group won't just murmur but will take decisive actions to protest.

This very scenario is playing out once again in Pittsburgh. But this time, it's just about radiation fears.

Serious worries




Residents in several Pittsburgh-area communities are pushing back against proposed cellphone towers near schools and athletic fields. They say the structures could create safety risks and potential health concerns.

In Jefferson Hills, for example, locals have spent years opposing a planned tower beside the West Jefferson Hills School District stadium and nearby baseball and softball fields.

The 134-foot structure, they fear, could become dangerous during high winds or ice storms. It could even topple… and they're also afraid that kids would get hurt if they go climbing on it.

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There's the aesthetic argument, too – many say a cell tower will impact the neighborhood's vibe and atmosphere in a negative way. As much as I enjoy 5G speeds, I, personally, often support those who hold such opinions.

What do you prioritize?
22 Votes

Adding some radiation to the mix


You know that many worry that radiation from cellphone towers could cause health problems after years of exposure, especially for children living or studying nearby. Scientists have not found clear proof that cellphone towers are dangerous, but mixed studies and uncertainty about long-term effects still make many residents uncomfortable.

That's why locals are worried about symptoms such as headaches, sleep issues, and ringing in the ears. Concerns like these have led some school districts across the US to restrict or temporarily ban new towers near schools.

A bigger debate


The debate has spread beyond Jefferson Hills. In Peters Township, residents launched petitions and online groups opposing zoning changes that could allow towers on school and park properties.

Critics argue that towers should instead be placed farther from neighborhoods and schools to reduce possible risks and avoid exposing children to stronger signals. Supporters, however, say improved cell coverage could enhance communication reliability and public safety in areas with weak service.

No easy solution


Whether those fears are justified or not, battles over cellphone towers are becoming more common as carriers continue expanding their networks.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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