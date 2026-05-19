It's a giant leap forward for Google Search with new AI features starting as soon as today

Google Search is the most dominant search engine worldwide. Yet, Google doesn't mind messing with success in order to make Google Search even better. To do this, the company is leaning hard on its Gemini AI and the previous AI-based improvements it made to Search have paid off big time.

Google puts all of its Search chips on AI





AI Mode, a conversational agentic AI search experience has seen queries double each and every quarter since its launch in the U.S. in April 2025. AI Mode has recently topped one billion monthly users. This has led users to set a record during Q1 2026 for most queries asked in a single quarter on Google Search.





Google isn't wasting any time updating Google Search as it is starting to roll out today the version of Search with Gemini 3.5 Flash, the latest Flash model, as the default AI model for AI Mode. Google has also updated the Search box allowing it to expand when it needs to in order to capture an entire query.









Recommended For You You can use as inputs text, images, files, videos, and even Chrome tabs. This new intelligent search box, as Google calls it, will start rolling out today in all countries and languages that support AI Mode.





Ever read an AI Overview and want to add a follow-up question? Now you can go ahead and do that and even have a conversational back and forth with AI Mode. Google notes that the context remains and the links and articles that come up get more and more relevant the deeper you go into this search. This feature is available today, worldwide, for mobile and desktop.

Information agents work around the clock every day looking for the data and news you want to know about.





The Search agent era kicks off as users will get to create, customize and manage multiple AI agents for their tasks directly in Search. Working in the background all day and night will be the first of these agents, information agents, which use reason to find the answers you need when you need them.





What will you do with the new Google Search features? Use it to find local places to go for entertainment. Use it to stay informed about my areas of interest 24/7. I'll use it to find the best prices on things I want. I will use it for something else. I don't know. Vote 2 Votes





Information agents will look throughout the web for the data you are looking for. Google says, "Your agent will intelligently look across everything on the web, like blogs, news sites and social posts, plus our freshest data, such as real-time info on finance, shopping and sports."





The agent will also keep looking for fresh information. For example, let's say that you're a Miami Heat fan (which I am) and you search for the latest information on the rumored trade that might reportedly send former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami. The information agent will continually monitor the internet for anything new related to this rumor. Information agents will be available for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers starting this summer.

Want a karaoke room for six that serves dinner? Ask Google Search for your options





Search will also add new agentic booking capabilities to help you find local services. As an example Google says that you can enter your criteria, such as a place with a private karaoke room that can handle a reservation for six, and serves food on a Friday night. Search will provide you with a list of places that meet your criteria and there are direct links that will allow you to make a reservation with the karaoke room of your choice.

Google Search will customize its UI depending on the query





Google Antigravity and Gemini 3.5 Flash are both coming to Google Search to build the perfect custom generative UI. This will deliver visual tools like graphs and charts, and simulations like animated videos to help respond to your query. This will be coming to everyone using Search this summer at no cost.





Personal Intelligence in Search allows the latter to go through apps like Google Photos and Gmail to help answer queries. Google is expanding this to more people in 200 countries and territories across 98 languages.





Google is improving Search, helping you receive more personal responses that you can really use.