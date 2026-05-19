Browsing YouTube will never be the same after Google’s latest update
YouTube is getting an AI-powered search bar that could change how you use the platform.
Ask YouTube may be the biggest change to YouTube in a very long time. | Image by Google
Finding the video you want on YouTube can sometimes feel like a challenge, especially if you’re looking for something very specific. Google seems to want to solve that problem, and apparently its solution is to shove Gemini into the search bar on the video platform.
Google introduced a new AI-powered feature for the YouTube search bar during its I/O keynote today. The feature called Ask YouTube will allow users to ask complex questions using Gemini in the video-sharing platform.
The new tool also allows asking follow-up questions, which then refines the search results.
YouTube is launching the new search feature first in the US and only for Premium subscribers aged 18 and up. The company plans to expand the feature to all YouTube users sometime this summer.
That’s only one of many implementations of Gemini that Google announced today. The company will launch agentic abilities to Google Search, a swath of creative tools, and voice capabilities based on AI.
Switching from the classic keyword-driven search to an AI-powered tool that goes deeper into the videos could drastically change what type of videos get popular on YouTube. Considering how every change to the recommendation algorithm affects the creator trends, I won’t be surprised if we start seeing some really unusual videos very soon.
YouTube is getting an AI-powered search bar update
Google introduced a new AI-powered feature for the YouTube search bar during its I/O keynote today. The feature called Ask YouTube will allow users to ask complex questions using Gemini in the video-sharing platform.
The new search feature will work similarly to how Gemini already handles some searches. However, the answers with Ask YouTube will include a selection of the most relevant videos available on the platform.
Sifting through all the content
A demo run of the Ask YouTube feature | Image by YouTube
Ask YouTube won’t be limited to only one type of content and will compile the most relevant mix of long-form videos and Shorts across the whole platform. The results will include not just a list of videos but also specific moments relevant to the search.
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In the example the company has demonstrated during the I/O keynote, the user searches tips on how to teach a child to learn to ride a bike. The results Ask YouTube provides include a structured, interactive response with tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, helpful advice, and more.
How do you find what to watch on YouTube most often?
The new tool also allows asking follow-up questions, which then refines the search results.
Limited availability
YouTube is launching the new search feature first in the US and only for Premium subscribers aged 18 and up. The company plans to expand the feature to all YouTube users sometime this summer.
That’s only one of many implementations of Gemini that Google announced today. The company will launch agentic abilities to Google Search, a swath of creative tools, and voice capabilities based on AI.
Some of those updates are likely to impact various parties outside of Google, including YouTube creators. It’s likely that some of them start adapting their content to the new Ask YouTube feature in an attempt to attract higher exposure from the platform.
This could change everything
Switching from the classic keyword-driven search to an AI-powered tool that goes deeper into the videos could drastically change what type of videos get popular on YouTube. Considering how every change to the recommendation algorithm affects the creator trends, I won’t be surprised if we start seeing some really unusual videos very soon.
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