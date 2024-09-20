The Galaxy Watch FE is still a bargain hunter's dream with Amazon's latest discount
Samsung fans with little cash to spare can once again score a nice bargain on the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE. As you may know, this fella usually costs about $200, but you can now get it for 10% off on Amazon.
Is this the highest discount we've encountered for the model so far? Actually no. It's among the largest price cut Amazon has given us, but Woot launched an even better promo a couple of months ago, landing this puppy just under the $150 mark.
So far, so good. Feature-wise, this ultra-affordable smartwatch gives you over 90 exercise tracking options. It can also automatically detect and follow workouts or show you important data on fat and muscle percentages via the BIA sensor. With additional perks like sleep tracking and coaching and an ECG monitoring app (when paired with compatible Samsung phones), this bad boy is indeed a great choice in the budget-friendly segment.
The battery life could be another issue, as the Samsung watch features a rather uninspiring 247 mAh capacity battery inside its good-looking housing. If you want more on the battery life front, we suggest considering one of the Garmin Watch models.
But since we have options like the more expensive Pixel Watch that barely make it through a day with workouts, the Galaxy Watch FE shouldn't be all that disappointing in that respect. And for a sub-$200 Wear OS timepiece, it clearly checks lots of boxes. Get yours at Amazon and save 10%!
Right off the bat, we should note that the Galaxy Watch FE lacks some of that premium feeling of its Galaxy Watch 7 sibling. After all, it costs $100 less. But you're still getting a pretty solid timepiece despite this. This fella comes in a 40mm configuration featuring a beautiful 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display and sapphire crystal screen for better protection against scratches.
Now, we know its chipset probably could be... more contemporary. The Exynos W920 used here dates from 2021. For context, the latest Galaxy Watch 7 models come with an Exynos W1000 onboard, clearly promising more processing power.
