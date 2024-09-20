Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The Galaxy Watch FE is still a bargain hunter's dream with Amazon's latest discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch FE in Black on a white background.
Samsung fans with little cash to spare can once again score a nice bargain on the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE. As you may know, this fella usually costs about $200, but you can now get it for 10% off on Amazon.

Save 10% on the Galaxy Watch FE at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch FE is still 10% cheaper and a real bargain on Amazon. The wearable promises lots of value at its current price. Although not a huge price cut, Amazon's discount is still quite attractive, as the timepiece is pretty affordable to begin with.
$20 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Is this the highest discount we've encountered for the model so far? Actually no. It's among the largest price cut Amazon has given us, but Woot launched an even better promo a couple of months ago, landing this puppy just under the $150 mark.

Right off the bat, we should note that the Galaxy Watch FE lacks some of that premium feeling of its Galaxy Watch 7 sibling. After all, it costs $100 less. But you're still getting a pretty solid timepiece despite this. This fella comes in a 40mm configuration featuring a beautiful 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display and sapphire crystal screen for better protection against scratches.

So far, so good. Feature-wise, this ultra-affordable smartwatch gives you over 90 exercise tracking options. It can also automatically detect and follow workouts or show you important data on fat and muscle percentages via the BIA sensor. With additional perks like sleep tracking and coaching and an ECG monitoring app (when paired with compatible Samsung phones), this bad boy is indeed a great choice in the budget-friendly segment.

Now, we know its chipset probably could be... more contemporary. The Exynos W920 used here dates from 2021. For context, the latest Galaxy Watch 7 models come with an Exynos W1000 onboard, clearly promising more processing power.

The battery life could be another issue, as the Samsung watch features a rather uninspiring 247 mAh capacity battery inside its good-looking housing. If you want more on the battery life front, we suggest considering one of the Garmin Watch models.

But since we have options like the more expensive Pixel Watch that barely make it through a day with workouts, the Galaxy Watch FE shouldn't be all that disappointing in that respect. And for a sub-$200 Wear OS timepiece, it clearly checks lots of boxes. Get yours at Amazon and save 10%!
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
50 stories
20 Sep, 2024
The Galaxy Watch FE is still a bargain hunter's dream with Amazon's latest discount
19 Sep, 2024
This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
16 Sep, 2024
Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes
05 Sep, 2024
Save $239 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and fulfill your dream of getting durable watch on the cheap Brilliant Galaxy Watch 6 deal knocks 39% off the smaller-sized LTE model at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless