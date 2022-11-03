Google Pixel Watch release date, price, features, and news

Google's first try at a smart timepiece, the Pixel Watch, offers great value for money as it comes with a big display, and health and fitness sensors.

In addition to that, Google also offers seven watch straps, so you have a lot more design options to choose from.

What is the Pixel Watch's battery capacity?

What are the best Pixel Watch deals?

The Pixel Watch comes with a 294mAh battery, and according to Google, it can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, which means that 24 hours is the watch’s absolute maximum. When we tested the device, we needed to charge it twice a day, which is just unacceptable.As for the charging speed, the tech giant claims that the Pixel Watch can fill its tank in around 80 minutes. In our battery test, the watch needed 1 hour and 35 minutes to fully charge.Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming, and most likely, soon you will be able to buy a new Pixel Watch with a significant discount. Keep an eye on that page, since here we will list the best Pixel Watch deals once they become available.