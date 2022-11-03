Google Pixel Watch release date, price, features, and news
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With a minimalistic round design, a tactile rotating crown, Wear OS 3.5, Fitbit integration, and even Google Home support, the Pixel Watch is trying to compete with the big dogs, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Galaxy Watch 5.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Watch.
Jump to section:
- Pixel Watch release date
- Pixel Watch price
- Pixel Watch specs
- Pixel Watch review
- In what colors is the Pixel Watch available?
- What is the Pixel Watch’s battery capacity?
- What are the best Pixel Watch deals?
Pixel Watch release date
The Pixel Watch was announced during Google’s Made by Google event on October 6th, 2022, and hit the shelves worldwide on October 13th, 2022.
Pixel Watch price
The Pixel Watch is on the pricey side. Google positioned it between its two rivals: slightly above the Galaxy Watch 5 and just below the Apple Watch Series 8. Here are the current official prices of the Pixel Watch.
|Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
|The Pixel Watch
|$399.99
|$349.99
Pixel Watch specs
Here are some of the specs for the Pixel Watch:
|Specs
|Google Pixel Watch
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|41mm (30mm actual screen size)
Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Exynos 9110 with Cortex M33 co-processor
|Software
|Wear OS
|Battery and Charging
|Up to 24 hours of operation
Recharges 50% in 30 minutes.
|Sensors
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
For the full spec sheet, visit our Pixel Watch specs page
Pixel Watch review
The Pixel Watch is Google's first-ever smartwatch. And yeah, it's indeed a stylish timepiece that combines the best from Google and Fitbit, but it is still a first-generation device, and sadly, it feels that way also. During our tests, we experienced some bugs and a slight stutter here and there.
But our major complaint is the watch's poor battery life. We just can not recommend a watch that you need to charge twice a day. To see our complete thoughts on Google's first smartwatch, you can read our in-depth Pixel Watch review.
In what colors is the Pixel Watch available?
The Pixel Watch is available in three colors:
- Black
- Silver
- Gold
In addition to that, Google also offers seven watch straps, so you have a lot more design options to choose from.
What is the Pixel Watch's battery capacity?
The Pixel Watch comes with a 294mAh battery, and according to Google, it can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, which means that 24 hours is the watch’s absolute maximum. When we tested the device, we needed to charge it twice a day, which is just unacceptable.
As for the charging speed, the tech giant claims that the Pixel Watch can fill its tank in around 80 minutes. In our battery test, the watch needed 1 hour and 35 minutes to fully charge.
What are the best Pixel Watch deals?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming, and most likely, soon you will be able to buy a new Pixel Watch with a significant discount. Keep an eye on that page, since here we will list the best Pixel Watch deals once they become available.