Samsung Galaxy Watch FE preview: Now that's value for money

Galaxy Watch FE Intro





Although we're prime for a major Galaxy Watch device refresh this July, Samsung has already opened the floodgates and announced the Galaxy Watch FE a while ago.





As far as wearables go, this new watch doesn't deliver anything terribly exciting to the table; on the contrary, it's an extremely affordable take on Samsung's core smartwatches which aims to deliver (mostly) the same Galaxy Watch experience.





Starting at just $199, the Galaxy Watch FE supports many of the features that made watches like the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 such safe buys that are great value for money.

What’s new about the device

Very affordable $199 price

A single 40mm size

Sapphire crystal screen

5ATM water

BioActive Sensor on board



Table of Contents:





Galaxy Watch FE Specs





As far as specs go, the Galaxy Watch FE is mostly similar to previous Galaxy Watch devices.





Galaxy Watch FE Design & Sizes Affordable and simple

Nothing too extraordinary happening here: the Galaxy Watch FE closely follows the timeless and easy-going design language employed by Samsung's regular smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 6

With an aluminum case and scratch-resistant sapphire glass on top of the display, the Galaxy Watch FE doesn't have a rotating bezel but still employs the dual action buttons on the right-hand side for quick and easy navigation and access to core functions. It's also waterproof up to 5ATM, or 50 meters of water, which should be enough to ensure a peace of mind.

The watch is available in a single 40mm size, so it comes with a relatively small 1.2-inch AMOLED screen.

Overall, nothing too fancy, but everything looks pretty okay given the affordable $199 starting price of the wearable.