Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
The Galaxy S26 family might come with better camera and battery specs than expected.
Galaxy S26 dummy models | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
The Galaxy S26 series could come with better specs than expected, according to Alchimist Leaks, an account with a decent but limited track record.
Galaxy S26 family may flaunt better cameras
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Alchimist Leaks claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch display with the M14 tech and an AI privacy screen. The phone will allegedly feature updated 200MP main and 50MP ultrawide sensors, a higher-resolution 12MP 3x telephoto camera (or possibly a 50MP 3x unit), and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera.
The S Pen apparently lives on, and the battery capacity may increase from 5,000mAh to 5,400mAh.
Galaxy S26 Ultra (rumored specs)
- 6.9" QHD M14 OLED + AI Privacy Screen
- 200MP Main Sensor (Updated sensor)
- 50MP Ultrawide (Updated sensor)
- 50MP 5x Telephoto
- 12MP 3x (1/2.55”) or 50MP 3x or Bigger 12MP 3x sensor
- S Pen
- Exynos 2600 (Selected Regions, subject to change) / Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite
- 5,400mAh battery
As for the Galaxy S26 Plus, which is reportedly back on the table, it will feature an upgraded and potentially bigger 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a higher-resolution 12MP 3x telephoto camera.
Galaxy S26 Plus
- 6.7" QHD M14 OLED Display
- 50MP Updated Main Sensor (1/1.3" or 1/1.56")
- 50MP Ultrawide
- 12MP 3x Telephoto (1/2.55”)
- Exynos 2600 (Selected Regions) / Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite
- 4,900mAh battery
The base model could feature a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen, an improved 50MP main camera, a higher-megapixel 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a better 12MP 3x telephoto camera. The battery is expected to be in the range of 4200 to 4300mAh.
Galaxy S26
- 6.3" QHD M14 OLED Display
- 50MP Updated Main Sensor (1/1.3" or 1/1.56")
- 50MP Ultrawide
- 12MP 3x Telephoto (1/2.55”)
- Exynos 2600 (Selected Regions) / Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite
- 4,200–4,300mAh battery
These three handsets will be powered by the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite, depending on the region.
The leak also mentions the specs for the cancelled successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge, but, more importantly, it also mentions a new model known as "More Slim." This unnamed thin variant could come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a 50MP main camera and a hybrid 50MP sensor functioning as both ultrawide and telephoto, and a near 4,300mAh battery.
The rumor doesn't align with previous reports
Some of the specs mentioned in the leak are hard to believe. For instance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was expected to feature a 10MP 3x telephoto camera and a 5,000mAh battery. Also, while some camera changes were rumored for the standard models, it would be out of character for Samsung to make such across-the-board changes as mentioned in the leak.
That said, with extra time on its hands and the resounding success of the iPhone 17 series sounding alarm bells, Samsung may have decided to go the extra mile and make some sweeping changes.
Danie Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Division, said during the company's Q3 earnings call that the Galaxy S26 series would revolutionize the user experience. While he didn't go into details, he did say to expect next-gen AI features and new camera sensors. Surely, Samsung wouldn't create hype about the cameras ahead of time if it were only going to make minor changes.
Anything is possible
Mainstream smartphone manufacturers have shied away from silicon-carbon batteries. Therefore, it's hard to see how Galaxy S26 Ultra would cram in both a bigger battery and bigger sensors without getting significantly thicker and heftier. However, briefly, there was chatter about the Galaxy S26 Ultra getting a 5,500mAh battery, so a bigger cell is within the realm of possibility.
Similarly, the More Slim model appeared in a recent leak, so Alchimist Leaks might be onto something and isn't necessarily pulling things out of thin air.
Samsung appears to be winging it with the Galaxy S26 family, so equipping the new phones with better sensors might be another one of its snap decisions.
For now, it's best to take this leak with a heavy dose of salt.
