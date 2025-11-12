Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera may change in ten important ways
Even without any real camera improvements, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will outshine the S25 Ultra.
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory with speeds of up to 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps) could translate to enormous camera benefits, says leaker Ice Universe.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is based on last-gen RAM tech with speeds of up to 8.5Gbps. The Galaxy S26 Ultra's upgraded tech will allow it to move image and video data faster, elevating the photography experience.
The faster RAM speed will also improve response and result delivery times, making it easier for the device to run more complex AI models. This should result in cleaner and more detailed low-light photos.
The camera will also show more accurate previews as the image data will reach the screen more quickly. RAW file export is expected to be 30 percent faster, which is something professional photographers will appreciate.
Portrait depth accuracy will improve, as the new RAM tech will ensure greater precision. The Astro mode will work faster because it will take less time for the phone to merge frames. Similarly, the HDR merge process will be faster for videos.
Lastly, Ice says 10.7-Gbps RAM will improve efficiency by up to 15 percent, so there will be no performance degradation during long photo and video sessions.
The new RAM tech won't just make your interactions with the Galaxy S26 Ultra smoother; it will also speed things up behind the scenes. While camera lags and overheating during long sessions may sound like minor annoyances, these things add up over time.
How the new RAM tech will improve camera results
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera will benefit from the latest RAM tech. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Ice has backed this up with various examples. For the main 200MP camera, the faster RAM will mean fewer delays when taking night shots, which can take up to 2 seconds to process.
8K / 4K 120 fps video recording will also get a boost as there will be sufficient bandwidth to ensure high-speed flow of data to the camera processor without interruptions. Switching between cameras will also be faster.
Across-the-board enhancements
Besides, lower bandwidth can cause the phone to throttle camera performance, impacting how your videos come out. Also, data transfer will minimize holdups, and the strain on the battery will be reduced, making it last longer.
Much-needed changes
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get only one new sensor, which makes other improvements, such as 10.7 Gbps RAM, all the more significant. With this and other rumored changes such as Adaptive Pixel and focus speed slider, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will hopefully be able to deliver superior results compared with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is already one of the best camera phones on the market.
