No-Bluetooth S-Pen's replacements cost less? Think again.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung is now selling a replacement S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the exact same price as the Bluetooth-enabled Galaxy S24 Ultra one.
Now, Samsung has started selling a replacement S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it costs $50 in the US... despite missing Bluetooth and Air Actions. Yep, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's fully equipped Bluetooth S Pen replacement also costs $50. It seems that Samsung thinks the S25 Ultra S Pen is the same (or at least, valued the same as last year's), despite the, frankly huge, downgrade.
Samsung previously said that it removed the Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen for the S25 Ultra because less than 1% of users were taking advantage of it. However, that's not the most acceptable of reasons, given that those features could come in handy sometimes but not every day.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra replacement S Pen is available in Black, Light Gray, and Light Silver colors.
Rumor has it that Samsung may plan to ditch the S Pen altogether, but at this point, there are no concrete leaks about this. Some leaks hint that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have to come without S Pen support to achieve a super slim profile when closed.
Although many would dislike this, it makes sense since a foldable like the Z Fold is already quite thick when folded, making it uncomfortable to carry in a pocket. Slimming it down wouldn't be a bad move.
However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Galaxy S24 Ultra aren't too thick to begin with (8.25mm vs 8.6mm respectively), so I'd personally struggle to see the reason why Samsung would entirely remove the S Pen from future Galaxy S Ultra devices. Well, unless it decides to bring back the Note series.
For one, Samsung probably needs to discount the replacement S Pen without Bluetooth. But unfortunately, it seems that's not what the company decided, and it does seem unfair.
The Galaxy S25 event stirred some controversy with fans being quite disappointed by what Samsung was offering. Needless to say, one of the huge disappointments was the lack of Bluetooth support for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen. Lacking Bluetooth made the stylus unable to perform Air Actions such as controlling your phone from a distance. Those came in handy for pressing the shutter on the camera, for one.
Now, Samsung has started selling a replacement S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it costs $50 in the US... despite missing Bluetooth and Air Actions. Yep, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's fully equipped Bluetooth S Pen replacement also costs $50. It seems that Samsung thinks the S25 Ultra S Pen is the same (or at least, valued the same as last year's), despite the, frankly huge, downgrade.
Samsung previously said that it removed the Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen for the S25 Ultra because less than 1% of users were taking advantage of it. However, that's not the most acceptable of reasons, given that those features could come in handy sometimes but not every day.
On top of that, 1% of the users would still be quite a lot of people, actually, if you think about the fact that the Galaxy S24 set record sales and the Ultra was the most sold model.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra replacement S Pen is available in Black, Light Gray, and Light Silver colors.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen on Samsung.com | Screenshot Credit - PhoneArena
Rumor has it that Samsung may plan to ditch the S Pen altogether, but at this point, there are no concrete leaks about this. Some leaks hint that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have to come without S Pen support to achieve a super slim profile when closed.
Although many would dislike this, it makes sense since a foldable like the Z Fold is already quite thick when folded, making it uncomfortable to carry in a pocket. Slimming it down wouldn't be a bad move.
However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Galaxy S24 Ultra aren't too thick to begin with (8.25mm vs 8.6mm respectively), so I'd personally struggle to see the reason why Samsung would entirely remove the S Pen from future Galaxy S Ultra devices. Well, unless it decides to bring back the Note series.
Recommended Stories
Despite that though, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently the only flagship that supports a stylus to begin with, if it's any consolation. The iPhone 16 phones don't have any Apple Pencil support, and neither does the Pixel 9 series come with a stylus. So, there's that.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: