Samsung fans are so frustrated with the S Pen downgrade that they’ve started a petition

Why did Samsung remove Bluetooth from the S Pen?

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Remotely control the camera—great for selfies, group shots, and long-exposure photography.

Use Air Actions to navigate the phone, control media playback, and scroll through presentations.

Operate certain apps hands-free, a feature power users loved for multitasking.









Could Samsung offer a separate Bluetooth S Pen?

Interestingly, early rumors suggested that Samsung might sell a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen separately for the Galaxy S25 Ultra , sparking hope among users. That speculation stemmed from a Samsung Insights blog post, but the company later clarified that no such product was planned.



Still, this could be a viable compromise. If Samsung wants to streamline its built-in S Pen, why not offer a premium Bluetooth-enabled stylus separately for those who need it? It would let power users keep their beloved remote functions, while Samsung continues to simplify the base S Pen experience for the majority.



Recommended Stories

Will the S Pen regain Bluetooth next year?









While Samsung is unlikely to make an immediate course correction, the petition shows there’s a real demand for bringing back Bluetooth to the S Pen. If enough users sign and voice their frustration, Samsung might be forced to rethink this decision for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.



For now, S Pen fans can either adapt to the new version or hope that Samsung eventually listens—as it has done in the past. Whether that means restoring Bluetooth next year or offering a separate “Pro” S Pen with advanced features, one thing is clear: Galaxy Ultra users aren’t giving up without a fight.

Samsung has a long history of catering to its most loyal fans, especially when it comes to the S Pen. When the company phased out the Galaxy Note lineup, it integrated the S Pen into the Galaxy S Ultra series, ensuring Note users had a flagship option. That decision alone proves that Samsung recognizes the importance of its stylus community.While Samsung is unlikely to make an immediate course correction, the petition shows there’s a real demand for bringing back Bluetooth to the S Pen. If enough users sign and voice their frustration, Samsung might be forced to rethink this decision for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.For now, S Pen fans can either adapt to the new version or hope that Samsung eventually listens—as it has done in the past. Whether that means restoring Bluetooth next year or offering a separate “Pro” S Pen with advanced features, one thing is clear: Galaxy Ultra users aren’t giving up without a fight.