Samsung fans are so frustrated with the S Pen downgrade that they’ve started a petition

Samsung Galaxy S Series
One hand holding a phone and the other a stylus, with a note written on the phone.
The S Pen has been a signature feature of Samsung’s premium phones for years, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra has stirred up some unexpected backlash. Samsung quietly removed Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) from the stylus, stripping it of beloved features like remote camera shutter and Air Actions. Now, die-hard Galaxy Note and S Pen users are making their voices heard—they’ve started a petition on Change.org, urging Samsung to bring back Bluetooth for the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year.

Why did Samsung remove Bluetooth from the S Pen?


Not only did Samsung not offer any upgrades to the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it even decided to cut Bluetooth functionality entirely, eliminating the ability to:

  • Remotely control the camera—great for selfies, group shots, and long-exposure photography.
  • Use Air Actions to navigate the phone, control media playback, and scroll through presentations.
  • Operate certain apps hands-free, a feature power users loved for multitasking.

So why did Samsung do this? The company claimed that less than 1% of Galaxy users actually took advantage of the S Pen’s Bluetooth capabilities—making it an easy cut in the name of cost-saving and streamlining.

That justification, however, isn’t sitting well with long-time fans who have relied on the S Pen for years—so much so that they’ve now banded together to demand its return.

The petition demanding the Bluetooth S Pen’s return


Started by tech enthusiast Jeff Springer, the Change.org petition calls on Samsung to listen to its dedicated users and reinstate Bluetooth functionality in next year’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The petition reads:

As a show of commitment to edge-cutting innovation and customer satisfaction, we collectively ask Samsung to bring back the Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch in 2026.


Springer highlights that many Galaxy fans actively use the S Pen’s Bluetooth features daily, whether for photography, giving presentations, or controlling music and media remotely.

The petition has already gained over 1,300 signatures in just two days, and while that might not be enough to force Samsung’s hand just yet, continued momentum could push the company to rethink its approach.

Could Samsung offer a separate Bluetooth S Pen?


Interestingly, early rumors suggested that Samsung might sell a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen separately for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sparking hope among users. That speculation stemmed from a Samsung Insights blog post, but the company later clarified that no such product was planned.

Still, this could be a viable compromise. If Samsung wants to streamline its built-in S Pen, why not offer a premium Bluetooth-enabled stylus separately for those who need it? It would let power users keep their beloved remote functions, while Samsung continues to simplify the base S Pen experience for the majority.

Recommended Stories

Will the S Pen regain Bluetooth next year?


Samsung has a long history of catering to its most loyal fans, especially when it comes to the S Pen. When the company phased out the Galaxy Note lineup, it integrated the S Pen into the Galaxy S Ultra series, ensuring Note users had a flagship option. That decision alone proves that Samsung recognizes the importance of its stylus community.

While Samsung is unlikely to make an immediate course correction, the petition shows there’s a real demand for bringing back Bluetooth to the S Pen. If enough users sign and voice their frustration, Samsung might be forced to rethink this decision for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

For now, S Pen fans can either adapt to the new version or hope that Samsung eventually listens—as it has done in the past. Whether that means restoring Bluetooth next year or offering a separate “Pro” S Pen with advanced features, one thing is clear: Galaxy Ultra users aren’t giving up without a fight.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

