Samsung fans are so frustrated with the S Pen downgrade that they’ve started a petition
The S Pen has been a signature feature of Samsung’s premium phones for years, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra has stirred up some unexpected backlash. Samsung quietly removed Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) from the stylus, stripping it of beloved features like remote camera shutter and Air Actions. Now, die-hard Galaxy Note and S Pen users are making their voices heard—they’ve started a petition on Change.org, urging Samsung to bring back Bluetooth for the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year.
Not only did Samsung not offer any upgrades to the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it even decided to cut Bluetooth functionality entirely, eliminating the ability to:
So why did Samsung do this? The company claimed that less than 1% of Galaxy users actually took advantage of the S Pen’s Bluetooth capabilities—making it an easy cut in the name of cost-saving and streamlining.
Started by tech enthusiast Jeff Springer, the Change.org petition calls on Samsung to listen to its dedicated users and reinstate Bluetooth functionality in next year’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The petition reads:
The petition has already gained over 1,300 signatures in just two days, and while that might not be enough to force Samsung’s hand just yet, continued momentum could push the company to rethink its approach.
Interestingly, early rumors suggested that Samsung might sell a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen separately for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sparking hope among users. That speculation stemmed from a Samsung Insights blog post, but the company later clarified that no such product was planned.
Still, this could be a viable compromise. If Samsung wants to streamline its built-in S Pen, why not offer a premium Bluetooth-enabled stylus separately for those who need it? It would let power users keep their beloved remote functions, while Samsung continues to simplify the base S Pen experience for the majority.
Will the S Pen regain Bluetooth next year?
Samsung has a long history of catering to its most loyal fans, especially when it comes to the S Pen. When the company phased out the Galaxy Note lineup, it integrated the S Pen into the Galaxy S Ultra series, ensuring Note users had a flagship option. That decision alone proves that Samsung recognizes the importance of its stylus community.
While Samsung is unlikely to make an immediate course correction, the petition shows there’s a real demand for bringing back Bluetooth to the S Pen. If enough users sign and voice their frustration, Samsung might be forced to rethink this decision for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
For now, S Pen fans can either adapt to the new version or hope that Samsung eventually listens—as it has done in the past. Whether that means restoring Bluetooth next year or offering a separate “Pro” S Pen with advanced features, one thing is clear: Galaxy Ultra users aren’t giving up without a fight.
