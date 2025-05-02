Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
A regulatory database entry is now corroborating what was believed about the Galaxy S25 Edge's cameras. An boy, the iPhone 17 Air should be worried.
Many of the details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge are now out of the bag. Leaks and rumors have almost unveiled this phone for us ahead of its official announcement which may happen on May 13. We've seen renders, specs; even the phone's layout leaked. And now, the folks at SammyGuru have found database entries confirming what was rumored earlier about the super-slim phone's camera system.
The second camera on the phone is reportedly a 12MP one with a 1/2.55" type sensor. This has us thinking the ultra-wide will be the same as the one found in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. Sadly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 50MP ultra-wide did not make the cut for the runway-model-like phone.
Earlier, the selfie camera of the phone was also leaked to be using the S5K3LU sensor with a 1/3.2" type size. The phone has only two cameras, so with today's leak, we know almost all there is to know about it.
The phone is said to get its official announcement on May 13. It is said to hit the shelves on May 23 in China and Korea and on May 30 in the U.S. Other rumors about this phone are telling us to expect the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and an incredibly thin body at 5.85mm. At the front, expect a beautiful 6.7-inch display.
The Galaxy S25 Edge will have to face the rumored iPhone 17 Air in the battle for the best slim flagship (yep, this category is still getting itself established). The iPhone 17 Air leaked recently too, at least its dummy unit did, and it seems like a very attractive contender... albeit with only one camera. The iPhone is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the other models from the iPhone 17 lineup.
The main camera appears to be the same 200MP unit used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This was rumored quite a lot, but now it's almost as certain as would be if Samsung itself told us, found in a regulatory database. It sports a 1/1.3" type sensor.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra's main 200MP camera is exceptional. In our Camera Score, the Galaxy S25 Ultra outperformed even phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 9. With such a camera, this slim-chic beauty would become even more of an attractive thing, in my opinion. Look at the Main Camera scores, as that's the only camera the Edge may have that's the same as the Ultra's:
