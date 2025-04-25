Convincing new leak essentially confirms many of Samsung's key Galaxy S25 Edge selling points
Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the worst kept secret in the mobile industry's recent history? If it's not, Samsung's razor-thin Android flagship is certainly inching closer and closer to that title after some very credible images revealed the handset's undeniably eye-catching design a few weeks back and two new reports seem to leave almost no pricing and availability question unanswered.
On top of all that, probably the most celebrated and trustworthy mobile tech leaker on social media has some fresh and juicy details to share with his X followers (and the rest of the world) today, which appear to derive straight from Samsung's official marketing materials.
You can take these specs and features to the bank
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;
- One UI 7 software;
- 5.8mm profile;
- 163 grams weight;
- Pro-grade 200MP camera;
- Titanium bezel;
- Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front.
As unsurprising as it is to see the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and the S25 Ultra's primary 200MP rear-facing snapper corroborated by yet another (rock-solid) source for the fast-approaching S25 Edge, that Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 mention is both unprecedented in this rumor cycle and completely unexpected.
The use of this Corning technology would certainly clarify a little debate between a few insiders who claimed the Galaxy S25 Edge was supposed to rock a super-premium ceramic build and many others pointing to a "safer", Galaxy S25 Ultra-inspired titanium approach.
This is clearly legit Galaxy S25 Edge information we shouldn't have had access to right now. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
As it turns out, both those theories could pan out (to a certain degree), as Samsung apparently plans to combine titanium and ceramic materials in the hopes of achieving the most durable and good-looking smartphone design known to man. But Corning's first-gen Gorilla Glass Ceramic tech was only unveiled last month ahead of a commercial debut "on a Motorola device in the coming months", so it would definitely be highly unusual for a second generation of the "innovative, transparent", and ultra-tough cover material to come out so incredibly quickly.
Then again, Samsung is undoubtedly a highly valued partner for Corning, so maybe this is a material the Galaxy S25 Edge will have special access to many months before phones from other brands.
Either way, I'm personally very intrigued to see the S25 Edge in the flesh and take it for a test-drive out in the real world, especially now that its 5.8mm waist and 163 grams weight are also virtually etched in stone. Granted, both those numbers have been rumored before, but for a while there, it looked like the fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family was set to measure 6.4mm in thickness, which obviously wouldn't have been as great as 5.8mm.
These previously revealed details are almost certain too
- 6.66-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology;
- 256 and 512GB storage options;
- 12GB RAM;
- 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor;
- 10MP single front-facing camera;
- 3,900mAh battery;
- 25W charging support;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- 159mm height;
- 76mm width;
- Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack colors.
They may not have been "ev-leaked" (or "ev-confirmed") today, but that screen size, those two storage configurations, single 12GB RAM option, battery capacity, charging speeds, and everything else listed above has been the subject of multiple past reveals and corroborations, looking about as credible as the information featured in that internal Samsung document disclosed by Evan Blass.
The Galaxy S25 Edge looks just as cool in both black and icy blue colors.
Is there still room for last-minute surprises? Maybe on the pricing front, where the Galaxy S25 Edge is either shaping up to be super-expensive... or outrageously expensive. Expected to be formally unveiled on May 13, the S25 Ultra's slightly smaller and significantly thinner brother could go on sale in the US as early as May 30 at a starting price of anywhere between $1,100 and $1,300.
