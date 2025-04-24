Samsung's full Galaxy S25 Edge launch schedule for the US and other markets might be out of the bag





A new Korean media report ( translated here ) doesn't just claim to reveal the phone's expected announcement date, but its complete launch schedule for several major global markets including China, South Korea, and yes, the US.

Save the May 13, May 23, and May 30 dates!





S25 Edge is now tipped to get an undoubtedly glamorous Unpacked unveiling on May 13. It's not clear if Originally scheduled to come out this month, theis now tipped to get an undoubtedly glamorous Unpacked unveiling on May 13. It's not clear if Samsung plans to hold a physical or digital launch event on that date (although I'd personally bet on the latter), and if the former theory pans out, what could be the location of such a ceremony.









But the fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family is likely to be released in Samsung's Korean homeland, as well as China, on May 23 following a pre-order window apparently set to open on May 14 and close on May 20, when reservations could kick off in anticipation of the proper aforementioned May 23 commercial debut.

Elsewhere, the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to become available on May 30, and while Korean media doesn't have a full list of "global markets" to share for that date, said markets are all but guaranteed to include the US. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone will be widely available stateside, with no words, for instance, on which major carriers (if any) will pick up this super-slim bad boy.

The following specs are essentially etched in stone





6.7-inch AMOLED display;

256 and 512GB storage variants;

200MP primary rear-facing camera;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor.



further including a 10MP single front-facing camera, 3,900mAh or so battery capacity, 25W charging support, and 12GB RAM (in combination with both 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space). Although these (along with the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC) are the only details corroborated in the latest Korean media report, previous rumors have pointed to the S25 Edge's spec sheet further including a 10MP single front-facing camera, 3,900mAh or so battery capacity, 25W charging support, and 12GB RAM (in combination with both 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space).









Meanwhile, a 1TB storage configuration is apparently out of the question, with perhaps the most important detail of them all remaining somewhat unclear, as product thickness is tipped to sit anywhere between 5.8 and 6.4mm.





Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a cross between the existing S25 Edge is expected to cost a little more than the 6.7-inch S25+ with a 50MP primary rear-facing camera and 7.3mm waist and a little less than the 6.9-inch S25 Ultra with a 200MP main snapper and 8.2mm profile. In many ways, theis shaping up to be a cross between the existing Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra , so it's not exactly surprising to hear that its price could hit a halfway point too. That's right, theis expected to cost a little more than the 6.7-inch S25+ with a 50MP primary rear-facing camera and 7.3mm waist and a little less than the 6.9-inch S25 Ultra with a 200MP main snapper and 8.2mm profile.



